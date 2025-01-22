Shah Jahan’s Urs at Taj Mahal faces protest

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) is set to stage a protest at the office of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Agra on Thursday, opposing the permission granted to organise the three-day Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at the Taj Mahal from January 26 to 28. 1640 metres ‘chadar’ to be offered at grave of Shah Jahan on third day of Urs. (Sourced)

The protest comes after the ABHM failed to secure relief from an Agra court, which adjourned the case to February 18, 2025.

The dispute stems from a petition filed by ABHM in February 2024, seeking an injunction to stop the Urs at the Taj Mahal. The petition argued against the event being held at the monument and the free entry granted during the occasion. The Urs is an annual event organised by local committees to commemorate the death of Shah Jahan, which also includes opening the passage to the basement where the emperor and his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, are buried. Typically, this passage remains locked, with access granted only by the ASI.

The court had been scheduled to hear the case on January 22, but it was adjourned, pushing the date to February 18. Despite this, ABHM has declared plans to move forward with its protest.

Sanjay Jat, spokesperson for ABHM, said that the protest would take place at the ASI office in Agra. The group intends to hand over a memorandum to the superintending archaeologist at the Agra Circle office, requesting the cancellation of the Urs event. Jat criticised the event, citing inconsistencies in how entry to the Taj Mahal is regulated, particularly the restriction on individuals wearing saffron clothing, which some see as a sign of Hindu devotion.

The Urs, a tradition rooted in Sufism, commemorates the death of a saint, faqir or someone revered, at their mausoleum, often observed with celebrations rather than mourning. At the Taj Mahal, the event is marked by the offering of a long “chadar” (shawl) on the final day of the Urs.

This practice, which has continued for centuries, is defended by local organisers, including Tahiruddin ‘Tahir,’ who heads the Khuddam-e-Roza Committee. “Let them take the matter to court, but this event will continue because we firmly believe in its significance. Traditions like these cannot be bound by laws or regulations. This practice has been ongoing since the death of Shah Jahan (1592-1666),” he asserted, adding that a 1640-meter-long chadar is prepared for the final day of the event on January 28.

The ASI, while distancing itself from the ongoing legal dispute, has confirmed that the Urs will proceed as usual. An ASI official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated that the monument’s guidelines will be followed, as per the directives of the Supreme Court. “We are here to perform our role, as we have in the past, and are not involved in the litigation,” the official added, reaffirming that the Urs will take place from January 26 to 28.