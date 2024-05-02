Shah talks “new role” for Gangwar, seeks support for Chhatrapal in Bareilly

A week after PM Narendra Modi along with U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Bareilly on April 26, Union home minister Amit Shah arrived there on Thursday to hurl the “dynastic politics and vote-bank” charge at the opposition. Union home minister Amit Shah during a public rally in Bareilly on May 2. (Agency photo)

But, while such bashing is common among political parties during election time, the two top BJP leaders converging within a week in Bareilly that has, barring 2009, been electing BJP candidates since 1989, made it evident that there was more to the BJP’s “heavy duty” push than met the eye.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A day before his roadshow, the PM had also held a rally in Bareilly district for adjoining Aonla Lok Sabha seat. The straight-talking Shah didn’t take long to set the context of his visit as after the initial introductory remarks, he summoned Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, 68, a former U.P. minister who lost the 2022 assembly polls, to be by his side as he appealed to the electorate to ensure a BJP win yet again.

After taking potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for skipping Ayodhya Ram temple invite due to “vote bank” considerations, Shah quickly reminded “Bareilly walon” how the BJP had been winning Bareilly since 1989 before making glowing references for 75-year-old former Union minister and local heavyweight Santosh Gangwar who represented Bareilly for a record eight terms until this election.

Santosh Gangwar, who for the first time in three decades has been replaced on this west UP seat, was present on the stage from which Shah sang paeans for him. “Bareilly is a BJP bastion and since 1989. Our Gangwar ji has won the seat eight times. I guarantee you that there would not be a house that extended marriage invite to Gangwar ji and he didn’t turn up for that. Gangwar ji always ensured respect for Bareilly in Lok Sabha,” he said.

“The party has now thought of a different plan for Gangwar ji,” Shah said and as a loud cheer from the crowd went up, Shah urged the crowd, “clap loudly for BJP’s (new) plan for Gangwar ji!” Shah then cleverly explained to the crowd that because of the “new role” for “Gangwar ji”, the BJP has fielded “Chhatrapal ji, who will add further to the service mantra of Gangwar ji.”

Shah also referred to the Bareilly riots of 2010 and 2012, accused the SP-Congress of not being with the people and praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath who he said, in the seven years of being at the helm of affairs, had ensured a “riot-free” U.P. and checked ‘palayan (exodus)’.

The home minister took dynastic party jibe at the Samajwadi Party leadership, accusing it of fielding five members of the family in Lok Sabha polls from UP, before he again returned to praise Gangwar.

“I have a long list of initiatives that BJP under PM Narendra Modi has done for U.P. For Bareilly’s development alone, ₹26,000 crore that Gangwar ji got from Modi has been ensured. This is besides free houses, toilets, Kisan Samman Nidhi and Mudra loan, tap water at your doorstep that has been ensured by Gangwar ji and Modi ji for the city’s development,” he said.

“You have helped the BJP win since 1989 but this is a special election, it is meant to make Modi ji PM for the third time. Modi ji has given a guarantee that by 2047, the country will become a developed nation. In U.P., the Modi-Yogi duo has made massive difference and that is why I seek your vote again. Will you vote for BJP and Chhatrapal ji,” he asked and as a cheer went up, Shah concluded his speech.

It isn’t just the fact that Gangwar had been replaced but what also angered Santosh Gangwar’s supporters was the way a section of BJP leaders in the district had been targeting him. The latest flashpoint was a viral audio clip featuring a local BJP leader stating that he (Santosh Gangwar) would be “targeted”, forcing the top BJP leadership to rush damage control mission in place.