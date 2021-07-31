Shah to lay foundation stone of Vindhyachal Corridor project in UP on Sunday

Union home minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the Uttar Pradesh State Forensic Science Institute on Sunday that will come up on 50 acres of land in Lucknow. He would later lay the foundation stone of the Vindhyachal Corridor project in Mirzapur. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath would be present at both these places, officials said.

After arriving at the Lucknow airport at around 11 am, Shah would be driven straight to the venue at Piparsand in the Sarojininagar area of the state capital where, along with the chief minister, he will lay the foundation stone of the institute.

When the institute is ready, it will act as a resource centre in the field of forensic science, behavioural science, civil and criminal law by becoming a pool of trained manpower.

Shah’s itinerary doesn’t include any visit to the UP BJP office in Lucknow.

“We don’t have any details of his arrival at the party office. He is coming to Lucknow for laying the foundation stone of the forensic science institute. Once ready, it will not only help in the investigation of complex crimes but will also provide better opportunities for education and employment to the youth of the state,” a UP BJP leader said.

“His official programme includes an estimated little over two-hour stay in the state capital as he is scheduled to leave for Delhi from Mirzapur where he, along with the chief minister, will lay the foundation of the Vindhyachal Corridor project,” the BJP leader said.

From Mirzapur, Shah will reach Varanasi where he will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple. He will also inspect the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

According to a government release, the forensic science institute would be headed by a senior police officer and students of science and IT stream will be able to undertake courses in various subjects. The institute will also work to train forensic scientists working in forensic labs and police personnel by developing professional skills for scientific investigation of cases of complex crimes.

A Center of Excellence for DNA will also be established in this institute in collaboration with National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on five acres.

After its establishment, it will help in developing the latest technology and research in the field of DNA testing in Uttar Pradesh, the government release said.

The state government, along with the UP State Forensic Science Institute, is also setting up forensic labs at the police range level with forensic equipment and DNA labs across the state.

The DNA labs have already been started in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur and Agra while other forensic labs are being set up in various districts of the state, the release stated.

Eight mobile forensic vans with modern equipment have also been made available to all the zonal headquarters for the quick and safe collection of evidence after the crime, the release added.