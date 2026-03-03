Shaheed Path slip road : LDA to widen road near Summit building; work to begin soon

In a move to address daily traffic congestion, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is contemplating widening the slip road of Shaheed Path near the Summit Building, a major bottleneck that disrupts traffic flow during peak hours. A layout of the proposed road widening project (HT Photo)

Officials said the narrow stretch of the slip road, which connects Shaheed Path to the Summit Building and further links to the IGP office and other adjoining areas, experiences heavy vehicular pressure throughout the day. The congestion intensifies during office hours as vehicles slow down near the commercial complex, leading to long queues and frequent traffic snarls.

An LDA official associated with the project, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the authority decided to widen the road by utilising part of the existing green belt along the stretch. “We have prepared a proposal to expand the carriageway as the current width is insufficient to handle the growing traffic load. We will reduce a portion of the green belt to widen the road and streamline vehicular movement,” the official said.

The official added that the Authority has undertaken the entire planning process in coordination with the traffic police to ensure smooth execution and effective traffic management during and after the project. “We have held proper communication with the traffic police before finalising the proposal so that the redesign supports better traffic regulation,” the official said.

The slip road serves as a crucial access route for office-goers, residents and visitors travelling towards key institutional and commercial establishments in the area. Rapid urban development along Shaheed Path has significantly increased traffic volume over the years, but the existing infrastructure has failed to keep pace, resulting in persistent congestion.

Officials said the authority will place the proposal before the competent authority for approval and initiate the tendering process shortly. “We will begin the work soon after completing all tendering formalities,” the official confirmed.

The official added that later, necessary steps would be taken to deal with congestion on more stretches of the route.