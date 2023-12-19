The Intezamia Committee for Shahi Eidgah was content with the Allahabad High Court’s decision to adjourn the hearing on the issue of modalities and composition of the commission that will survey the Shahi Eidgah premises in Mathura, till January 11. Shahi Eidgah: Muslim side welcomes HC move to put off hearing

The secretary and counsel for the Committee, Tanveer Ahmed, said, “What is the urgency for those seeking a survey at the Shai Eidgah Mosque. It is a well-guarded structure and under the surveillance of the CRPF which rules out any foulplay.”

“The matter will now be taken up on January 11 after the Supreme Court hears a special leave petition filed by the Intezamia Committee on January 9 against the high court’s order of May 26, 2023 for transfer of all on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque cases pending before a Mathura court,” stated Tanveer Ahmed.

Meanwhile, one of the petitioners in cases transferred from the Mathura court to the Allahabad High Court, Mahendra Pratap Singh, said he had travelled to Prayagraj from Mathura expecting something ‘big’ on Monday, but the Muslim side delaying the issue for ‘reasons best known to them’ was not a surprise for him.

“It has been a wait for centuries for many wanting the removal of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque and the construction of a grand temple at the site of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Thus, delays for days do not matter that much. We will wait for January 11,” said Singh while returning to Mathura from Allahabad.