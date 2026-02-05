Shahjahanpur old-age pension scam: ₹4.49-cr assets linked to former social welfare officer to be attached

The Shahjahanpur district administration has ordered the attachment of assets worth ₹4.49 crore belonging to dismissed district social welfare officer Rajesh Kumar, the alleged kingpin of the 2023 old-age pension scam, officials said. The scam came to light in March 2023. (For representation)

The order, issued by district magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act on Wednesday, also covers properties registered in the names of Kumar’s wife and son.

The movable assets to be attached include three SUVs registered in the name of Kumar’s son, while the immovable properties include agricultural land in village Ataria under Sidhauli tehsil in Sitapur district; a building constructed on 120.817 square metres of land at Para Ring Road in Lucknow, registered in the name of his wife Mangita Singh; and a guest house in Sarosa Bharosa village in Kakori, Lucknow, according to officials. The DM said the attachment proceedings would be initiated soon.

The scam came to light in March 2023, when it was discovered that pension funds meant for 2,390 elderly beneficiaries under the 2022-23 old-age pension scheme had been illegally diverted to other bank accounts. By manipulating account details, the accused allegedly siphoned off government funds to the tune of ₹2.52 crore.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at Sadar Bazar police station against then district social welfare officer Rajesh Kumar and eight others. All nine accused were arrested and sent to jail.

On June 1, 2024, Sadar Bazar police station in-charge inspector Ravindra Singh registered a case against all nine accused under sections 2 and 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

Reports said the accused formed an organised gang and systematically replaced eligible beneficiaries on the PFMS server by using their own dongles and digital signatures, transferring pension payments to accounts of ineligible persons.

Rajesh Kumar, who was named as the leader of the gang, was dismissed from service on November 9, 2025.