Shamli encounter: STF inspector cremated with full state honours

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (SRF) inspector Sunil Kumar (52), who on Wednesday succumbed to bullet wounds suffered in cross-firing between police and four dreaded members of Saharanpur’s Kagga gang in Shamli district early on Tuesday, was cremated with full state honours at his native Masuri village in Meerut district on Thursday. Sunil Kumar’s son Manjit Kumar lit the pyre later in the presence of his family members, relatives and police officials. (Sourced)

According to reports, the mortal remains of the inspector reached Meerut Police Lines at around 9 am on Thursday from Gurugram, Haryana, where he was undergoing treatment in a hospital. Later, his mortal remains reached his Meerut residence at around 10 am.

His son Manjit Kumar lit the pyre later in the presence of his family members, relatives, police officials and others. Earlier, Meerut zone additional director general, DK Thakur; Meerut range deputy inspector general Kalanidhi Naithani and Meerut senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada paid homage to him at the Police Lines. Later, Meerut MP Arun Govil also visited his house to express his grief to his family members.