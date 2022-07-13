Short on faculty, 20 nursing training centres told to stop admissions
Several nursing training centres in the state have been asked to stop admissions for the academic session 2022-23 after they failed to appoint the required number of faculty. The revelation about the shortage of teaching faculty came to the fore in a verification exercise by the medical education department.
“UP State Medical Faculty (UPSMF) conducted a comprehensive faculty availability verification exercise across the training centres. During the first round of telephonic verification, it was found that 161 of the state’s nursing training centres (at diploma level) had less than 50% of the mandated faculty-student ratio,” said Alok Kumar, principal secretary, medical education.
Admissions of about 1500 students will be affected collectively at 20 nursing training institutes, said Kumar.
Notices were sent to these training centres, and 32 centres were identified that had either not responded to any communication or had not started sending the mandated biometric attendance to the regulator.
Later, a final round of e-verification was carried out where the identity of each tutor was verified through video calls at these 32 centres, using their registration documents and Aadhaar cards.
“Five centres did not turn up for the e-verification exercise, while six turned up with fraudulent cases, and nine were unable to meet even the 40% benchmark set for verified faculty. The largest number of defaulting centres were found to be at JP Nagar and Mathura, 3 in each district,” said Kumar.
The Indian Nursing Council mandates a 1:10 faculty-student ratio for nursing training centres across the country. To ensure compliance with this norm and provide good quality training to students, UPSMF, the regulatory body for diploma-level nursing and paramedical education in the state, mandated biometric attendance for all faculty and students at training centres.
It was noticed that most training centres were not sending biometric attendance, with some facing genuine technical issues. To resolve these issues, SMF organised a workshop through video conferencing in the third week of June, which was widely attended by representatives from nursing training centres.
Pune receives 165.7 mm rainfall, Khadakwasla dam overflows
Pune: With continuous downpour, Pune city has reported 165.7 mm rainfall which is 26 per cent less than normal. Lohegaon reported 4 per cent excess rainfall. Khadakwasla dam's water capacity touched 95 per cent on Tuesday and with forecast of more rains likely in the next few days, 905 cusecs water was released from new Mutha right canal and 11,900 cusecs was released from the spillway of the dam into Mutha river on Tuesday.
Safety features in place after 1961 Panshet dam disaster
Sixty years have passed since that fateful day when after a night of heavy rainfall, Pune woke up to sudden screams as water from the Panshet dam gushed through the city, carrying with it hundreds of homes and thousands of people towards the Mula-Mutha river. Reason: The Panshet dam had burst due to a breach in the construction of its wall, not to mention the incessant rain and pressure from the water in its hold.
Pune dist reports three Covid deaths; 9 cases of BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.75 variants
Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19. So far, Covid deaths reported in the district are 20,552. On Tuesday, two more patients tested positive for the BA.4 subvariant, four tested positive for the BA.5 subvariant and three patients have been found with the BA.2.75 variant of Omicron. All patients are from Pune, according to the state health department officials. Active cases in the district have increased to 6,411.
Moose Wala murder: Former Punjab minister’s nephew booked for conspiracy
The Ludhiana police have booked aka Sona, Sandeep Singh Kahlon, who is a nephew of former Akali minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, for being a part of the conspiracy to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, investigation) Gurpreet Singh said that investigations have revealed that his aide Satbir Singh, who was arrested on June 30 had supplied weapons to three shooters involved in Moose Wala's murder and had taken them to Bathinda at the behest of Kahlon.
One killed in wall collapse in Ganesh peth; 4th incident in monsoon season
A 52-year-old construction labourer, Laxman Mathi, died after a wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth. Wall collapsed in Karande wada, Shukrawar peth; six people rescued July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Somwar peth; no casualty July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Nana peth; 2 people injured July 12: Wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth; one person died
