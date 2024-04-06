Shot in arm for BJP MP: Banthara nagar panchayat chief quits BSP, joins BJP

Lucknow: It was a shot in the arm for two-time BJP MP from Mohanlalganj Kaushal Kishore when BSP leader and Banthara nagar panchayat chairperson Ramavati Rawat left the BSP and joined the BJP along with a large number of supporters and five corporators on Friday. Sitting BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar assembly seat Rajeshwar Singh played a prominent role in Rawat’s switching over to the BJP. (Pic for representation)

Ramawati Rawat was the sole nagar panchayat chairperson of the opposition from Banthara, Sarojini Nagar. So her joining the BJP has given a boost to the winning prospects of Kaushal Kishore, who is contesting from Mohanlalganj for the third time.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Sitting BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar assembly seat Rajeshwar Singh played a prominent role in Rawat’s switching over to the BJP.

With Rawat joining the BJP, the last citadel of the BSP collapsed in Sarojini Nagar, said Singh.

At a Holi Milan function organised in Sarojini Nagar on Friday, Ramawati Rawat’s son and representative Ranjeet Kumar Rawat joined the BJP along with corporators Ashish Gautam, Hukum Singh, Atul Shukla, Brijesh Dhiman and Saurabh Gupta and gram pradhans Vipin Rawat, Deena Rawat, Raja Rawat and Ramadhar Rawat and a large number of supporters .

It may be pointed out that due to efforts of the BJP MLA several development projects are underway in Sarojini Nagar.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were BJP leader Shankari Singh, Rama Shankar Tripathi, Raj Kumar Singh Chauhan and others.