Showers in Lucknow bring respite from sultry weather, more in store

LUCKNOW A day after the monsoon covered the entire country, Lucknow experienced moderate rainfall on the last day of June - 16.6 mm between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Monday - which was a much awaited relief from the sultry weather that people braved earlier this month. More rains are in store for Lucknow this week, said the weatherman. Lucknow recorded 16.6 mm rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The day temperature dropped to 32.3 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees below normal while the minimum was recorded at 26.8 degrees.

A cloudy sky with a few spells of rain/thundershowers are forecast for Lucknow. The IMD issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32 and 25 degrees, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh received 11% surplus rain by the end of June. The state received 106.1mm rainfall against the normal of 95.9mm, said Mohd Danish, senior scientist at Lucknow Met office.

During the last 24 hours, southwest monsoon remained vigorous over western UP and normal over eastern UP. Light to moderate rain, thundershowers occurred at many places over eastern UP and at most places over western UP.

Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over western UP and heavy rain occurred at isolated places over the eastern part of the state while a few places also saw thunderstorms.

In the last 24 hours, Muzaffarnagar received 97.6mm rainfall, Fursatganj 67.2mm, Bahraich 65mm, Barabanki 51mm, Basti 50mm, Bareilly 49.6mm, Lakhimpur Kheri 36 mm, Gorakhpur 34.1 mm, Orai and Hamirpur 28mm. During June, the maximum 235.8mm rainfall was recorded in Bijnor district of the state.

Rain/thundershowers are predicted at many places over the state. Lucknow Met office issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over the state while heavy rain was likely at isolated places in west and east UP.