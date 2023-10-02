News / Cities / Lucknow News / SHUATS director arrested in Lucknow

SHUATS director arrested in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 02, 2023 07:56 AM IST

PRAYAGRAJ: The Prayagraj police on Sunday arrested director (administration) of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) Vinod B Lal from Lucknow. The police team was on its way to Prayagraj when reports last came in. Lal was wanted in four cases, including cases of fraud, religious conversion and assault registered against him at Naini and Ghoorpur police stations. Fatehpur police were also searching for him in a case of religious conversion.

Lal was wanted in four cases, including cases of fraud, religious conversion and assault. (Pic for representation)

As per police record, Vinod B Lal has over 20 cases registered against him. He was earlier sent to jail in some cases but was granted bail. He was also arrested in Axis Bank fraud case but was later given a clean chit by the CBI. Vinod B Lal was absconding in cases of religious conversion and scam in teacher recruitment at SHUATS.

Last month, a woman lodged an FIR against SHUATS vice chancellor RB Lal, Vinod B Lal, Rajkaran and one Mohd Rizwan and three unidentified people for religious conversion and molestation at Ghoorpur police station.

Police reached SHUATS for their arrest but were told that RB Lal was admitted to hospital for treatment while Vinod B Lal was not found.

In February, STF Prayagraj lodged two cases against 11 SHUATS officials related to anomalies in recruitment of teachers and embezzlement. Charge-sheet had been filed in both the cases, police officials said.

Monday, October 02, 2023
