Shun VIP culture, public interest paramount, Yogi tells ministers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked ministers in his government to shun ‘VIP culture’ and go on the ground more often to resolve the grievances of the public on a priority basis. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a state cabinet meeting, in Lucknow on Saturday (PTI)

After a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the CM chaired a meeting of cabinet ministers and ministers of state at Lok Bhawan here on Saturday.

“The government is for the people. Public interest is paramount for us. The problems, expectations and needs of the person standing at the last rung of the society must be resolved. Ministers should visit people again with the mantra of ‘dialogue, coordination and sensitivity’,” he said.

He emphasised, “Whether it is ministers or other public representatives, every one must avoid practicing VIP culture. All must be alert and cautious so that none of our activities reflect VIP culture.”

Most cabinet ministers and ministers of state in U.P, including ally NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel who are ministers in the state government, attended the meeting. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak did not attend the meeting as they were in Delhi.

In the special meeting, the CM congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was to form a government at the Centre for the third consecutive term. He also congratulated the ministers who were elected MPs in the recently concluded elections.

“...development has gained momentum in Uttar Pradesh under the 10-year leadership of PM Modi. We will be successful in creating many new records in the coming 5 years.”

“The ministers should widely publicise the achievements of the central and state governments. They should also increase their activity on social media. Make the public aware of policies, decisions and their positive results of the double-engine government,” he said.

The CM also said his government was working to achieve its target of $1 trillion economy. “The responsibility of each department has already been fixed. It is the responsibility of the ministers to review the progress in accordance with the target, and enforce immediate correction whenever there is a problem,” he said.

About the future plans, he said in the coming days, there are programmes for massive plantation, School Chalo Abhiyan and communicable disease control. Everyone will have to make their efforts for success. All the ministers should ensure their contribution for this in their respective areas, he said.

The chief minister said as the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 was about to end, all departments must ensure that they spend the funds allocated in the current budget appropriately. “There is an expectation of acceleration in allocation and expenditure. Expenditure should also be reviewed at the department level. The concerned ministers should review their departmental status,” he said.

Giving priority to public hearing, Adityanath said the satisfaction of the common man and the progress of the state were at the core of all the public welfare efforts of the state government. “Public hearing solution system (IGRS and CM Helpline) is a very useful medium for easy resolution of complaints and problems of the common man. Be it ministers, other public representatives or officers and employees, it is the responsibility of everyone to dispose of the applications received on IGRS on a priority basis,” he noted.