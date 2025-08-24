Sikh Gurus protected Sanatan dharma, inspired generations: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Sikh Gurus dedicated their lives to the protection of Sanatan dharma, Indian culture and the nation, and their legacy of bravery, sacrifice and renunciation continues to inspire generations. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Paidleganj, Gorakhpur. (Sourced)

Addressing a congregation at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Paidleganj, Gorakhpur, on the occasion of the first Prakash Parv of the holy Guru Granth Sahib, the CM said: “From Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, every Guru dedicated his life to the protection of Sanatan dharma and the nation. Whenever Indian culture was in crisis, the Sikh Gurus stood firm and defended it through their sacrifices. Communities that uphold the valour, courage and sacrifices of their ancestors live forever in history.”

On the occasion, Yogi inaugurated tourism development works and new facilities at the Gurdwara building. He also joined the ‘sangat’ in the Guruvani recitation.

The CM remembered Guru Tegh Bahadur, noting that the 350th year of his martyrdom is being commemorated across the country. Recalling past events, he said Nagar Kirtan and Kirtan Paath had been organised from his official residence in Lucknow to mark the occasion, just as Guruvani was held during the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev.

Yogi also paid homage to the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s four Sahibzadas -- Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. He recounted how, when offered their lives and estates in exchange for adopting Islam, they chose martyrdom instead.

“The Sahibzadas were bricked alive, yet they upheld their devotion to dharma and the nation. Their sacrifice remains one of the most glorious chapters in India’s history,” he added.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to observe December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas to honour the Sahibzadas, Yogi called it a historic tribute to the Sikh Gurus’ sacrifices.

The CM noted that the Paidleganj Gurdwara has long been a centre of faith for the Sikh community but lacked adequate facilities earlier. “With the support of the tourism department, it has now been upgraded, enabling devotees to participate in Guruvani, langar, and other religious programmes with ease,” he said.

Marking the day as especially sacred, Yogi reminded the gathering that 421 years ago, Guru Granth Sahib was enshrined at Harmandir Sahib and accepted as Guru.