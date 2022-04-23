Sikh gurus transformed their bhakti into shakti, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India’s history would not be complete without mentioning the sacrifice and contribution of the Sikh gurus.
Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering during the Sikh Sabhyacharak Mela organised by Gurudwara Alambagh at the Moti Mahal lawns here.
“Due to oppression, the Sikh gurus transformed their bhakti (devotion) into shakti (power) in that period. That’s why anyone who tries to divide us should be removed and distanced. The Sikh gurus from Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind Singh and his four sahibzadas (sons) have taught lessons of patriotism, valour, religion and culture to everyone,” he said.
Hailing the contribution of the Sikh gurus further, he said, “Just think, how people used to believe in the guru shishya parampara (mentor-disciple tradition) during that period. The Brahmins of Kashmir didn’t turn to anyone else, but to Guru Tegh Bahadur for saving their lives, who didn’t hesitate in performing the supreme sacrifice for saving them. Nowhere (else) in the world such supreme sacrifice has been performed to save religion.”
Had Guru Tegh Bahadur wanted then, he could have led a lavish life, but he chose to save others by sacrificing his life, the chief minister said.
One should be grateful to the Sikh community for making us feel safe today, Yogi Adityanath said.
Yogi Adityanath also said, “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who declared December 27 as Sahibzada Diwas to remember the supreme sacrifice of the four sahibzadas.”
“Usually, the CM house is for official work, not for celebrations. But I decided to celebrate 550th Prakashotsav of Shri Guru Nanak Devji. Following that, a programme to observe Sahibzada Diwas was also organised,” he added.
HISTORY OF SIKH GURUS TO BE TAUGHT IN SCHOOLS: CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the history of the Sikh gurus would be taught in schools.
“I have also asked the Punjabi Akademi to organise a competition to highlight the contribution of the Sikh gurus. The state government will support all such initiatives to publicise the work of the Sikh gurus,” he said.
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also attended the programme.
-
Congress upset as party workers are being ignored in MVA
PUNE Congress workers are upset about not getting appointed to various corporations and committees in the state though it is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The leaders alleged that the alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena workers are being appointed to various posts and Congress leaders are being ignored. Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Sanjay Balgude, has written a letter to revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat regarding the issue.
-
UP PCS-2022: 14,000 aspirants have made errors in online applications
More than 14,000 aspirants have made mistakes in their online application forms of UP Public Service Commission's Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS exam. However, in a major relief to these candidates, the commission has now provided an opportunity to these aspirants to rectify their mistakes. “The candidates have been given time till April 29 to make corrections in their respective forms online,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra.
-
Pune to get a dedicated research lab for cancer medicine and treatment
PUNE A well-equipped laboratory will be set up to promote research in cancer medicine and treatment and to make tests available to the general public at reasonable rates in the city after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik and Indian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research for Genetic and Molecular Biology Laboratory. The cost of the project will be up to ₹2 crore.
-
Five of a family found murdered in UP’s Prayagraj
Five members of a family, including a one-year-old girl, were found murdered in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station in trans-Ganga area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district early on Saturday morning, police said. Senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said initially four family members were found dead while a 50-year-old woman was found critically injured. However, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, he added.
-
PMC, MPCB get notices for building garbage depot along Ram Nadi flood lines
The gram panchayats of Bhukum and Bhugaon located in Mulshi Taluka have issued notices to municipal commissioner, chief engineer, irrigation department of the Pune Municipal Corporation and regional officer of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for illegally beginning work of a garbage collection centre along the flood lines of Ram Nadi. The gram panchayat has given a 15-day notice with a request to stop further development work of solid waste management in the prohibited area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics