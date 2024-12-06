Sikhs protected nation, Sanatan Dharma for generations: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasized that the Sikh community, through their unwavering devotion and strength, not only safeguarded their faith but also protected the entire nation and the essence of Sanatan Dharma for generations. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an event organised at Gurudwara Shri Tegh Bahadur Ji on the ‘Balidan Diwas’ of ninth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

He emphasised the need to remain vigilant against those attempting to create divisions between Hindus and Sikhs by distorting historical facts. The CM urged people to approach the Guru tradition with reverence, highlighting that the legacy of Sikh Gurus — from Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj — and the unparalleled sacrifices made by the Sikh community for the nation and religion served as a source of strength and inspiration.

He said Guru Tegh Bahadur stood as a shield for Kashmiri Pandits during a time when they faced forced conversion under oppressive rulers. “The Guru’s courage and unwavering faith inspired the Pandits, as he told them to inform the oppressors to convert him first, if they wanted to impose their will,” said Adityanath on the Guru’s martyrdom day at Yahiyaganj Gurudwara here.

“Guru Tegh Bahadur always upheld the values of the nation and religion, never bowing before any foreign invader,” he added.

The CM remarked that the ongoing events in Bangladesh and the “historical injustices in Pakistan” were not hidden from anyone. He questioned how long Nankana Sahib (in Pakistan) would remain separated from its rightful place in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Adityanath stressed the importance of reclaiming these rights, rectifying the errors of the past and urged everyone to actively participate in this campaign, emphasising that “history now offers an opportunity to correct these longstanding wrongs.”

Reflecting on history, the CM recalled the atrocities committed by foreign invader Babar, against which Guru Nanak Dev Ji raised a fearless voice.