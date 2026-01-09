SIM fraud case: Telecom firms in west UP under lens as CBI widens probe

Officials of several private telecom firms operating in Mathura and other districts of western Uttar Pradesh have come under the scanner following the arrest of an area sales manager of a private telecom company from Delhi by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday. The probe was expanded after the arrest of an area sales manager of a private telecom company from Delhi on Thursday. (For representation)

The sales manager was arrested for his alleged role in the illegal bulk issuance of SIM cards that were later used in large-scale phishing and cyber fraud operations, confirmed CBI officials privy to the development.

The arrest was made as part of the CBI’s ongoing ‘Operation Chakra-V’, a nationwide crackdown aimed at dismantling the technical and human infrastructure enabling organised cybercrime. The sales manager in question, who oversaw operations in the NCR belt, including Chandigarh and Delhi’s adjoining regions, is accused of facilitating the illegal activation of nearly 21,000 SIM cards in violation of the department of telecommunications (DoT) norms.

Investigators said several of these illegally issued SIM cards were traced to cybercrime networks operating in Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut and other districts of western Uttar Pradesh, prompting the agency to widen its probe to examine the role of telecom distribution officials and channel partners in the region.

According to the CBI officials, the SIM cards were activated using fraudulent Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, allegedly involving dummy individuals and forged documentation. These SIMs were subsequently used by organised cybercrime syndicates to send phishing messages, execute fraudulent calls and run online scams targeting victims across the country.

The case has strong links to Mathura, which has emerged as a key hub in multiple cybercrime investigations over the past year. In earlier operations, law enforcement agencies had arrested several cyber fraudsters from Mathura involved in fake loan apps, investment scams, digital arrest frauds and phishing rackets. Large numbers of mobile phones, SIM cards, bank accounts and digital devices were recovered during those raids.

In December 2025, the CBI had busted an organised phishing racket operating from the NCR-Chandigarh region, which was found to be supplying bulk telecom resources to cybercriminals, including foreign-based operators. During that probe, three accused, including a telecom channel partner, were arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested area sales manager allegedly arranged individuals to pose as employees of M/s Lord Mahavira Services India Pvt Ltd to complete SIM activation formalities. Officials said Aadhaar documents of a family based in Bengaluru were misused for fraudulent KYC, and copies of these identity documents were recovered from the accused.

Investigators believe that the misuse of telecom infrastructure played a critical role in enabling cybercrime operations originating from Mathura and west UP, where fraudsters rely heavily on illegally procured SIM cards to avoid detection.

“The case highlights systemic vulnerabilities in telecom distribution channels and possible insider involvement. The role of other telecom officials, intermediaries and cybercrime syndicates operating in Mathura and across western Uttar Pradesh is under active investigation,” a senior CBI official said. The agency added that ‘Operation Chakra-V’ would continue to focus on identifying and prosecuting those responsible for compromising telecom systems and facilitating cyber fraud networks spanning multiple states.