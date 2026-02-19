SIR: After draft poll rolls, 5.44 million file Form 6, seek inclusion in voter list in Uttar Pradesh

After the draft voter list was published on January 6 under the Special Intensive Revision process in the state, 54.40 lakh (5.44 million) people have submitted Form 6 for inclusion in the final voter list, with women submitting 27.20 lakh (2.72 million) such forms and men 27.19 lakh (2.719 million), Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa at a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

The third gender count is 222, he added.

Applications by a large number of women may improve the voter gender ratio, which dropped to 824 women voters per 1000 male voters in the draft voter list from 877 in the 2025 voter list, the CEO said.

The enumeration phase of the SIR process saw the deletion of names of 15.5 million women voters and 13.4 million men.

The draft electoral rolls have the names of 5.67 crore (56.7 million) women voters and 6.89 crore (68.9 million) men voters.

There are 9.11 lakh (911,000) applications by individuals in the 18-19 years age group and 27.65 lakh (2.76 million) applications by people in the age group of 20-29 years.

The ECI had earlier revised the schedule for electors, postponing the last date to seek inclusion, correction or deletion of names from February 6 to March 6. With over a fortnight left, applications for name inclusion are likely to go up further.

The UP draft roll published on January 6 dropped the names of 28.9 million people from the electoral roll.The roll listed 125.5 million voters, down from 154.4 million voters in the roll published on October 27, 2025, after the special summary revision – a shrinking of 18.7% voters in the state.

After the publication of the draft voter list ECI has marked 32.6 million voters to whom notices are being issued, among them are 10.04 million voters to whom notice is being issued for non-mapping and 22.2 million voters for logical discrepancies in the draft voter list published on January 6, 2026.

The CEO said 3.25 crore (32.5 million) notices have been generated by the ECI, 1.85 crore (18.5 million) notices served on voters, and hearings on 1.15 crore (11.5 million) notices completed.

On political parties’ request, the ECI directed booth-level officers to serve notices regarding logical discrepancies directly to voters and even their family members can receive the notice on their behalf, he said.

Voters who receive a notice for logical discrepancies will have to submit three documents to the BLO: the relevant page extract of the 2003 voter list, proof of relationship and an undertaking. The EC has already announced that unmapped voters who received a notice must submit one of the 13 documents the commission notified, he said.

In all, notices will be issued to 32.6 million voters. This number includes 10.04 million voters for non-mapping and 22.2 million voters for logical discrepancies in the draft voter list.

Responding to allegations of political parties, Rinwa said after the publication of the draft rolls, the EC has received 1.40 lakh (140,000) Form 7 till February 17– 55,752 pertaining to female voters and 84,667 with regard to male voters – for deletion of names.

Since October 27, 1.89 lakh (189,000) Form 7 have been received by ECI

While 70,865 Form 7 were submitted by voters, 16,863 applications were auto-generated due to voter shifting. After completing the due procedure the EC deleted the names of 23,935 voters, including 4,336 names based on objections from others, till February 17.

A total of 14,388 names were deleted based on applications submitted by people who had relocated. Another 5211 names were deleted after people submitted Form 7 due to death of a family member or other reasons.

The allegations about irregularities in the deletion of names were baseless, he said.