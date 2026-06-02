Six arrested in four anti-corruption trap ops across Uttar Pradesh

Continuing its crackdown against corruption, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) arrested six government employees and associates in four separate trap operations carried out across the state on June 1 and 2, said officials in a press note released on Tuesday. Legal proceedings have been initiated against all the accused under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The coordinated action was carried out by the ACO units in Agra, Ayodhya, Banda and Gorakhpur in line with the state government’s “zero tolerance” policy against corruption.

In Firozabad, the Agra unit arrested two people while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 in connection with a consolidation case pending before the office of the Settlement Officer (Consolidation). The action followed a complaint by Ram Kumar of Shikohabad, who alleged that money was being demanded to secure an order in favour of him and a co-sharer.

Acting on the complaint, a team apprehended peon Amar Singh and Neeraj Kumar near a diesel service shop on Kanpur Road at Bilti Garh crossing while they were allegedly accepting the bribe.

In another operation, the Ayodhya unit arrested revenue lekhpal Vivek Kumar of Jaysinghpur tehsil in Sultanpur district while allegedly taking ₹5,000 from a complainant for processing a mutation (inheritance) case.

The accused was caught by a team led by inspector Sanjay Singh near a tea stall on the Jaysinghpur Road from Peedhi crossing following a complaint lodged by Akhilesh Kumar of Ambedkar Nagar.

The Banda unit arrested Akshay Rahul, a senior assistant clerk posted in the Chitrakoot district administration, while allegedly accepting ₹13,000 for preparing a building map required for construction work. The arrest was made by a team led by inspector Gyanendra Singh at the Chitrakoot collectorate after a complaint by a Rajapur resident.

In Maharajganj district, the Gorakhpur unit arrested two people—Hare Ram, an assistant field officer with the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Rural Development Bank, and Jai Om, an unpaid peon—while allegedly accepting ₹20,000 in bribe. According to officials, the money was demanded from a complainant for releasing the second instalment of a loan sanctioned to his father. The duo was apprehended near Theki crossing in Nagar Panchayat Chowk by a team headed by Inspector Ram Bahadur Pal.

Officials said legal proceedings have been initiated against all the accused under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.