Six dead, four injured in road mishap in UP’s Amethi; PM, CM condole deaths

Six people returning from a wedding ceremony died while four others were critically injured after their speeding jeep collided head-on with a truck near Babuganj Sagra under Gauriganj kotwali area in UP’s Amethi district late on Sunday night, police said Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the deaths. “The road accident in Gauriganj, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. Along with this, I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,” tweeted the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

Expressing his grief over the loss of lives in the mishap, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to ensure all possible help to the injured. Superintendent of police (SP), Amethi, Dinesh Singh said the accident took place near Babuganj Sagra Ashram at around 12:15am.

According to the locals, the impact of the collision was such that its thud was heard at distant villages. “The people were returning from a marriage function in Naseerabad area. Soon after hearing the thud, people rushed to the spot,” a policeman said.

The police said six people died on spot while the remaining four, who were injured, were rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be critical. (With agency inputs)