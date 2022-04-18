Six dead, four injured in road mishap in UP’s Amethi; PM, CM condole deaths
Six people returning from a wedding ceremony died while four others were critically injured after their speeding jeep collided head-on with a truck near Babuganj Sagra under Gauriganj kotwali area in UP’s Amethi district late on Sunday night, police said Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the deaths. “The road accident in Gauriganj, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. Along with this, I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,” tweeted the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.
Expressing his grief over the loss of lives in the mishap, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to ensure all possible help to the injured. Superintendent of police (SP), Amethi, Dinesh Singh said the accident took place near Babuganj Sagra Ashram at around 12:15am.
According to the locals, the impact of the collision was such that its thud was heard at distant villages. “The people were returning from a marriage function in Naseerabad area. Soon after hearing the thud, people rushed to the spot,” a policeman said.
The police said six people died on spot while the remaining four, who were injured, were rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.
-
Traffic awareness week at Baner till April 22
PUNE After several complaints registered with the Chaturshrungi traffic police, and with Baner-Balewadi traffic awareness week, corporator Amol Balwadkar will be observed from April 18-23 at Radha chowk, Baner, which is the most chaotic. Retired ACP, Arun Walture also commented that he has written several letters to Pune traffic police, but with less man power, it is difficult to find men to man the traffic.
-
Pune district reports 12 new Covid-19 in 24 hours
PUNE Pune district reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department. Currently, the progressive count stands at 1.45 million cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 143 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,533 and the death toll stood at 7,203.
-
Two close aides of gangster-turned-terrorist Dalla held in Punjab
The intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Monday arrested two close aides of fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and claimed to have thwarted possible efforts of foreign-based anti-national elements to disturb the peace and tranquility of the state. Those arrested have been identified as Harsh Kumar and Raghav, both residents of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district. Police also recovered a foreign-made MP-5 gun and 44 live rounds from their possession.
-
Kidnapping of murder case witness: Court cancels Atiq Ahmad’s bail
Acting on the bail cancellation application moved by the Uttar Pradesh government, the MP and MLA court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in a criminal case wherein he had allegedly kidnapped the key witness of BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and had also compelled him to turn hostile in the case. The bail was granted to a former MP, Atiq Ahmad, by the sessions court, Prayagraj in 2017.
-
PSCDCL starts handing over smart city projects to PMC, smart city mission deadline June 2023
PUNE As the smart city mission inches closer to rollout, the central government has instructed the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited not to float any new tenders. In keeping with the central government's directions, the PSCDCL has started handing over projects to the Pune Municipal Corporation. As the smart city project was launched from Pune by the Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was a much hyped project.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics