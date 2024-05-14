Six food courts to be set up in Lucknow for staff on poll duty

The district administration has decided to establish six food courts at Smriti Upvan and Ramabai Rally Ground, where vote counting and EVM storage will take place. These food courts will provide essential food and beverage services to all present during the election period. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This initiative was taken by the district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar, during a meeting he convened with stall operators at the collectorate to discuss logistics and arrangements.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The meeting focused on ensuring the availability of food and beverages for officials, employees, drivers, and others involved in the election process. Gangwar emphasised the importance of this provision, noting that it is crucial for maintaining the efficiency and comfort of all personnel involved in the election process.

“Approximately 100 stalls will offer a variety of items, including ready meals, traditional foods like Baati Chokha, Chola Bhatura, Poori Sabzi, bread butter, packaged drinking water, soft drinks, fruits, fast food, ice cream, coconut water, and bakery items,” Gangwar said.

He directed that each stall display a rate list prominently to ensure transparency and fairness in pricing. Additionally, the administration will provide clean and cool water on-site via tankers, and stalls for packaged drinking water will also be set up.

“This development shows our commitment to ensuring convenience and comfort for all the staff which gathers at these vote-counting places.”