Six kanwariyas killed in road mishaps in U.P.

At least six kanwariyas were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in multiple road accidents reported in the state on Sunday night. (For representation)

While three people died in accidents that took place in Amroha, three others were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Basti district.

Near Amroha’s Didoli village, 17-year-old Himanshu from Munda Pandey in Moradabad died after a collision between two bikes. He was en route to Brijghat in Hapur with one Akash from Rampur and Vipin from Sambhal.

In another incident, kanwariyas Nitin and Anuj from Fatehullahganj in Sambhal were killed on the spot after their motorcycle slammed into a tractor near Gajraula of the district.

Also, at least 13 pilgrims were injured in several accidents reported in Gajraula and on the highway in the district.

Additional superintendent of police (Amroha) Akhilesh Bhadauria said the bodies were sent for postmortem, and the injured pilgrims were promptly rushed to nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, three kanwariyas were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Basti’s Gotwa area, police officials said. While two of them, Rajkumar (32) and his nephew Akash (19) from Belhar in Sant Kabir Nagar, were killed on the spot, Mahendra Kumar (30) from Basti who was driving the other bike, succumbed to his injuries when being taken to Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur early Monday morning.

Circle officer (CO) Pradeep Kumar Tiwari said the bodies had been sent for an autopsy, and the families were informed.

According to police, Akash and Rajkumar were returning from Ayodhya to offer holy water at the Bhadeshwarnath Temple in Basti. Meanwhile, Mahendra was going to Ayodhya to collect the holy water when the collision occurred.

The officials stated that the incident raised concerns over the safety of pilgrims and traffic regulations during the Kanwar Yatra.