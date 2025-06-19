Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Skill development mission: India envoy visits HQ, spells need in Suriname’s oil and gas sector

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 19, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Subhas P Gupta, India's ambassador to Suriname, discussed skill development with UPSDM officials, emphasizing global demand for trained youth in Suriname's oil sector.

Subhas P Gupta, ambassador of India to Suriname, visited the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday during his visit to Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, he held an in-depth discussion with mission officials regarding the evolving landscape of skill development in the state, a spokesperson said.

Subhas P Gupta, ambassador of India to Suriname at the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday (Sourced)
Gupta said that there is a high global demand for skilled youth from the state. He specifically mentioned that the demand for trained youth is rapidly increasing in Suriname’s oil and gas sector and suggested offering virtual courses to make training more accessible and widespread.

He noted that Uttar Pradesh’s youth can be trained in line with global demands to secure better employment opportunities.

Mission director Pulkit Khare said during the meeting that UPSDM is providing skill training to the state’s youth in both modern and traditional sectors, aligned with international requirements.

He stated that the mission is not only imparting technical skills but is also focusing on soft skills, communication abilities, language training, resume building, and practical knowledge to make the youth globally employable.

Additional mission director Priya Singh added that UPSDM is continuously striving to provide employment to as many youth as possible and is integrating the latest industry-relevant technologies into skill training programmes.

On this occasion, joint director of the Mission, Mayank Gangwar, gave a presentation highlighting UPSDM’s achievements, efforts made so far, and its future vision.

Follow Us On