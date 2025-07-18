Slew of measures soon at RMLIMS for better patient care, says director

To streamline services amid rising patient footfall, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) will roll out a range of new measures, including the expansion of emergency wards, the launch of a green OPD, a new registration hall, and other upgraded facilities, according to professor CM Singh, the director of the institute. RMLIMS director professor CM Singh. (Sourced)

He pointed out that the patient footfall at RMLIMS is around 4,000 per day, while emergency witnesses over 550 patients on a daily basis.

“With the recruitment of 166 faculties, RMLIMS has taken every care to provide smooth services to patients. To deal with the rush, several important steps have been taken and other initiatives are in store,” professor Singh said.

While 47 beds are operational in the emergency area at present, 45 more will be added for smooth functioning and better patient care, he added.

Green OPD:

Green OPD will be launched soon in the emergency premises. Patients will be segregated in serious and non-serious categories to avoid unnecessary occupation of beds in the emergency unit. Patients with non-serious health issues will be sent for consultation at the green OPD.

More medicine counters:

To facilitate patients in the new registration hall, four more counters will come up soon for the convenience of patients and to ease load on the five already operational counters.

Besides, counters for Ayushman Bharat and Deen Dayal Upadhyay schemes will be shifted from the new registration hall to a triple-storey building beside Lohia Police Chowki, professor Singh said.

Additional beds at neuroscience centre:

The number of beds at the neuroscience centre in the old block has been increased to 90. Earlier, there were only 24 beds. This wing is likely to be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the RMLIMS director said.

New control room:

To tackle complaints like dirty toilets in the wards, negligence by nursing officers, doctors not visiting wards, etc, a new centralised control room has been set up beside the emergency area, which is operational round the clock. Doctors, nursing staff, hospital administration officers and technicians are deployed in shifts, and the complaints are resolved within 15-20 minutes, prof Singh said.

QR codes for redressal:

A QR code has been fixed at each bed in every ward of the hospital, which will enable patients and their attendants to raise complaints against the doctors as well other staff of the hospital in case of negligence. The hospital administration will resolve the issue within half an hour. The chief medical superintendent and medical superintendent will review the complaints everyday, the RMLIMS director said.

More facilities in store:

Prof CM Singh said that a rural health training centre will be inaugurated in Juggaur area near Indira Canal. The centre has been constructed at the cost of ₹366.67 lakh. Other facilities include a foot overbridge to connect the main campus and academic block, developed at the cost of ₹456.50 lakh. There will also be a multipurpose hall, lecture theatre and cafeteria on the 10th floor of the academic block -- developed at the cost of ₹1022.63 lakh, he explained.

Moreover, separate hostels for boys and girls, constructed near the Ekana stadium at the cost of ₹11486.77 lakh, educational institute for nursing college, and a Gamma Knife (primarily used for non-invasive, stereotactic radiosurgery, specifically targeting brain and upper spine conditions), installed at the cost of ₹4,400 lakh, will also be inaugurated soon, the RMLIMS director said.