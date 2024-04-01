 Slum dweller held for nonagenarian’s murder - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Slum dweller held for nonagenarian’s murder

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 01, 2024 07:44 AM IST

The deceased, Prem Narayan Agarwal, 92, who retired as senior accountant at Jal Nigam, was living in the house alone after the death of his wife 13 years ago. He was found murdered, and his body was lying on a bed when a woman working as cook in his house reached there on Saturday evening

Police arrested a slum dweller on Sunday in connection with the murder of a nonagenarian living alone in his house in Sarvodaya Nagar locality under Indira Nagar police station limits. The police said the murder was committed on Saturday with intention of loot and the entire crime sequence was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the house.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The deceased, Prem Narayan Agarwal, 92, who retired as senior accountant at Jal Nigam, was living in the house alone after the death of his wife 13 years ago. He was found murdered, and his body was lying on a bed when a woman working as cook in his house reached there on Saturday evening. She then informed the police about the incident.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“With the help of CCTVs, a suspect was found and teams have been formed to catch him,” said Abhijit Shankar, DCP, North Zone and added, “The accused Munna Valmiki was arrested from his hideout in slum and questioned further about the incident”. He said initially police felt the accused was a minor, but interrogation revealed that he is an adult.

He said the accused confessed to have committed the crime by strangulating the victim using a cloth and thereafter fled from the scene after collecting belongings from the house. He said the victim’s brother-in-law Rajiv Agarwal, who resides in Naka, lodged a formal complaint with the police, prompting them to register a case of robbery and murder. The body was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Slum dweller held for nonagenarian’s murder
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On