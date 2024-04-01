Slum dweller held for nonagenarian’s murder

Police arrested a slum dweller on Sunday in connection with the murder of a nonagenarian living alone in his house in Sarvodaya Nagar locality under Indira Nagar police station limits. The police said the murder was committed on Saturday with intention of loot and the entire crime sequence was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the house. (Pic for representation)

The deceased, Prem Narayan Agarwal, 92, who retired as senior accountant at Jal Nigam, was living in the house alone after the death of his wife 13 years ago. He was found murdered, and his body was lying on a bed when a woman working as cook in his house reached there on Saturday evening. She then informed the police about the incident.

“With the help of CCTVs, a suspect was found and teams have been formed to catch him,” said Abhijit Shankar, DCP, North Zone and added, “The accused Munna Valmiki was arrested from his hideout in slum and questioned further about the incident”. He said initially police felt the accused was a minor, but interrogation revealed that he is an adult.

He said the accused confessed to have committed the crime by strangulating the victim using a cloth and thereafter fled from the scene after collecting belongings from the house. He said the victim’s brother-in-law Rajiv Agarwal, who resides in Naka, lodged a formal complaint with the police, prompting them to register a case of robbery and murder. The body was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.