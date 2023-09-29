Small efforts can bring major relief to elderly in hospitals

LUCKNOW: Going to hospital with a pelvic bone injury was tough for Rameshwar, 70, as he could barely walk. Once he reached the OPD, he had to sit other patients, comparatively younger and able to balance themselves on the bench , while Rameshwar had to take help from his relative accompanying him. If hospitals pay a little attention to the support needs of the elderly, their visits to the doctor would be far more comfortable and easier. (Pic for representation)

“We saw the doctor early as the medical staff realised my condition and age. But a separate queue for people of our age would be better,” said the elderly patient after meeting the doctor.

Rameshwar’s experience is ample illustration that if hospitals pay a little attention to the support needs of the elderly, their visits to the doctor would be far more comfortable and easier.

According to the Census 2011, UP has over 15-crore elderly population which is 6.25% of the total estimated population of 24-crore. “This figure can go up to 15% by 2036, according to the India Ageing Report 2023,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, member, UP State Council for Senior Citizens.

Hospitals do have some facilities for senior citizens. “The OPD counter is separate and it is ensured no elderly patient has to wait for OPD slip with other young patients. Also, staff deployed at doctors’ chambers makes way for elderly patients to see the doctor early,” said Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu hospital.

But statistically, the facilities are far below the requirement. Geriatric medicine experts number just half a dozen in the state and there is just one geriatric hospital/hospice centre. “Elderly patients are unable to express their problem as quickly as young patients do. The elderly patients need more time which doctors unintentionally forget to give. This causes incorrect diagnosis and hence treatment can also go wrong,” said Dr Kauser Usman, senior faculty at King Geoge’s Medical UNiversity who also runs the clinic for elderly patients.

“The elderly suffer from four things—immobility, instability or pause, incontinence and intellectual impairment – in everything they do right from the time they wake up in morning. This makes them different from other patients in hospital,” said Dr Shukla.

What experts suggest

# Separate queue or preference to elderly patients in OPD, pathology and at drug distribution counters

# Counsellors who can listen and make medical history before an elderly patient meets the doctor

# Date for next appointment or follow up to be assigned at the time of visiting the doctor, without making the elderly patient stand in queue again

