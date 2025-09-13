Social media post on holy book sparks outrage in Shahjahanpur

Tensions flared in Shahjahanpur on Friday night after a controversial social media post targeting a religious text sparked widespread outrage. Thousands of protesters surrounded the Sadar Bazar police station, demanding action against the accused, forcing police to resort to lathicharge amid stone-pelting and growing unrest. A group of people staging protest over a controversial Facebook post in Shahjahanpur on Friday night. (HT)

The controversy began when the accused, a 45-year-old resident of Bahadurganj, allegedly posted derogatory remarks on the holy book and a revered figure of another community. The post was flagged by the police’s social media monitoring team, following which the accused was arrested and brought to the police station for questioning, officials said.

However, by 10 pm, news of the post had spread and a crowd gathered outside the police station, swelling into the thousands as locals joined in protest, they added.

As per reports, the protesters shouted slogans, demanding the arrest and prosecution of the accused under stringent laws. Station in-charge Arvind Singh assured them that an FIR would be filed, but the crowd refused to budge. As reinforcements arrived, tensions escalated, prompting police to use force. During the chaos, some protesters threw stones near Pankhi Chowk, forcing many to abandon their vehicles while fleeing.

The unrest continued as the crowd regrouped on Nishat Talkies Road, chanting slogans for several hours. District magistrate Dharmendra Kumar Singh and superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi rushed to the scene and told the crowd that an FIR had been registered based on a complaint filed by the secretary of a local committee. They assured stern action against those responsible. Shops that would otherwise remain open till late night closed amid safety concerns.

The committee later submitted a memorandum demanding that the accused be booked under the National Security Act (NSA), alleging a deliberate attempt to hurt religious sentiments. The committee also alleged a larger conspiracy behind the post and urged an investigation into those spreading misinformation and fake news on social media platforms.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that the accused had been arrested and warned people not to engage with or circulate content that incites religious hatred. He appealed for peace and urged citizens not to pay heed to rumours. DM Dharmendra Kumar Singh said that law and order had been restored following police intervention and dialogue with community leaders.

Police said a case had been registered against the accused under sections 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings and uttering words with the intent to wound sentiments.

Authorities conducted a route march across the city to reassure residents and prevent further unrest. Prominent voices from civil society also took to social media, calling for peace and condemning attempts to stoke communal tensions.