Social subjects need to be addressed’, says Gaurav Pandey

Actor Gaurav Chopra during his recent visit to Lucknow expressed that today's makers deserve kudos for producing content-driven projects and providing actors with the opportunity to explore diverse characters.

“For me as an actor, it’s a matter of pride to have had the chance to work across various mediums, playing entirely different roles in the span of one year. This is happening because makers are thinking beyond the usual, investing in stories. The budget doesn’t actually matter as long as the project is story-driven, and makers are enthusiastic about completing and releasing it. As an actor, I’m happily ready to go the extra mile to play my role if makers want to create something out of the box,” said the actor, known for his roles in ‘Sanjivni’ (2020) and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ (2022).

The year has been a roller coaster ride for Chopra. “After a few dull years, the industry bounced back well. I too was raring to go, so the actor in me was more than eager to take up roles that were completely different from each other. Whether it’s Prince Reddy in the series ‘Rana Naidu,’ Devendra Rawat in ‘Gadar 2,’ or a professor in ‘Lakeerie,’ all gave me a space that any actor would like to explore. Socially relevant subjects like marital rape need to be addressed, especially in a country like ours. Thankfully, the central point of my last film was the story of such characters. Stories that mirror our society take a real effort to be brought alive.”

Chopra further shared that his work over the years has been doing some talking. “I have never shied away from experimenting and have never been image-bound throughout my career. Some understand it, some don’t, but I am and will be like this. When I take up roles, I try to find that focal point of interest and do my best, but at times it shapes up, and sometimes it doesn’t and loses on the editing table. Still, with all these ups and downs, I am carving my path.”