Soil testing clears path for Lko’s Awadh Crossing underpass

The long-awaited two-lane underpass at Awadh Crossing has officially moved into high gear, with soil testing confirming the project's feasibility. Launched a fortnight ago, the ₹121.09 crore project aims to alleviate severe traffic congestion at this key intersection and is slated for completion within 1.5 years. Once completed, the 887.36-metre-long underpass will connect Hardoi Road with VIP Road, easing bottlenecks at Awadh Crossing

The soil testing report, which validates the quality and load-bearing capacity of the area, ensures a stable foundation for the underpass’s supporting pillars. Mohit Giri, executive engineer (Civil) at the PWD NH division, stated, “The positive findings have cleared the way for the next phase of construction.”

Construction activities are steadily progressing, including the relocation of electrical cables to make room for the underpass. However, the project faces a major hurdle in shifting metro train cables buried three meters underground. To minimise disruptions to the metro network, this delicate task will be conducted during nighttime hours and in a single phase.

“This project is crucial for improving traffic flow across major routes, including Hardoi Road, VIP Road, Kanpur Road, and the Lucknow airport,” said KK Srivastava, general manager at UP state bridge corporation (UPSBC).

The design features a 350-metre-long box section and a 537.36-metre-long ramp, with a carriageway width of 2 x 6.50 metres to facilitate seamless two-way traffic. The direct connectivity to the airport and key arterial roads is projected to reduce delays at this congested junction.

