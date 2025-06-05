Some rain likely today, then back to searing heat

The state capital experienced overcast skies and 4.1 mm of rain in isolated areas, which brought down the mercury on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the top five hottest U.P. cities were Banda 40.8 (2.7 below normal), Jhansi 39.5 (-2.9), Kanpur (IAF) 39.4, Orai 39.4 (-1.8) and Prayagraj 39.2 (-2.9) degrees. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Gomti Nagar, Vidhan Sabha Marg and several other areas experienced a spell of rain, which turned the weather pleasant. The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 37.5 and 23.6 degrees Celsius.

However, these weather changes may be temporary as the weathermen said all rain activity would stop on Friday, post which the mercury may spike by three to five degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, weathermen said over the next 24 hours, the city might witness partly cloudy skies giving way to mostly clear skies by the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures could be around 38 and 26 degrees. Elsewhere in the state, rain/thundershower might occur at isolated places.

“Due to the influence of the western disturbance located in the form of a trough over western Uttar Pradesh as well as the trough located over eastern Uttar Pradesh in the lower troposphere, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms (50-60 km/hr) was recorded in the central and eastern parts of the state on Wednesday,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office.

“As the western disturbance moves eastward in the next 1-2 days, there is a possibility of an effective decrease in rainfall in the state with sporadic rainfall on June 5 and this phase of rain will stop from June 6, due to which there is a possibility of a gradual increase in temperature by 3-5°C,” he said.

