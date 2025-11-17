Sonbhadra stone quarry collapse: 5 more bodies found, toll climbs to 6

VARANASI Five more bodies were recovered from the debris of a stone quarry that collapsed in UP’s Sonbhadra district on Saturday, taking the death toll to six. Rescue operations were being conducted jointly by at least five teams of the NDRF, SDRF and the fire department since then, officials said. NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation on Monday after a portion of a stone quarry collapsed in Sonbhadra. (PTI Photo)

UP labour minister Anil Rajbhar said: “Six bodies have been recovered so far.” Five were recovered on Monday and one on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Raju Singh Gond, 40, a resident of Amerinia-Panari in Obra, Santosh Yadav, 30, Indrajit Yadav, 32, both residents of Karamsar, Ravindra alias Nanak, 18, resident of Kachnarwa and Ramkhelawan, a resident of Kachnarava. The post-mortem examination of all the bodies was done, said officials.

A three-tier inquiry will be conducted into the accident that occurred at M/s Krishna Mining works in Billi Markundi. The police department, mining department and district administration will be involved in the probe, said Ravindra Jaiswal, UP minister of stamps and registration and in charge of Sonbhadra district.

He added that strict action will be taken if illegal mining and sub-standard work were found in the inquiry. The minister visited the post-mortem house on Monday to meet with the families of those who died in the incident and expressed his condolences.

The minister said financial assistance of approximately ₹20.55 lakh will be provided to the families of each deceased through various schemes run by the labour department as well as other schemes.

Jaiswal also visited the Krishna Mining works in Billi Markundi and inspected the relief and rescue operations being carried out by the NDRF and SDRF.

He emphasised the importance of safety measures and commended the efforts being undertaken by the NDRF/SDRF. The minister also received detailed information from the officers and employees involved in rescue and relief work.

The minister directed relevant authorities to conduct an inquiry and ensure action against those who violated mining rules and regulations.

Several workers were buried under debris after a portion of the stone quarry operated by Krishna Mining Works collapsed on Saturday.

On Sunday, a case was registered against the owner of Krishna Mining Works (name and domicile unknown) and his business partners, Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshari, both residents of Obra, under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), based on the complaint of Chhotu Yadav, a resident of Parsoi Tola, whose two brothers were trapped under the rubble. On Monday, his two brothers’ bodies were recovered.

Police sources said one of the accused had been arrested.

An NDRF official said, “Two NDRF teams, including 80 rescuers, are engaged in rescue operations at the site. One team comprises 40 NDRF rescuers. Each team is accompanied by a medical team. Both the teams are well equipped with tools required for rescue operations.”

An official present at the site said the rock that caved in was very big and was being broken, adding that it may take several hours to do the needful.