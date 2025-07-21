Son’s appointment without my knowledge, scrapped within days: UP RERA chief

After a controversy over his son’s appointment as a special invitee to a UP RERA committee came to light, Regulatory Authority chief Sanjay Bhoosreddy cleared the air on the issue, stating that the selection was made without his knowledge in March when he was out of town and it was revoked within a few days. UP RERA chief Sanjay Bhoosreddy. (File photo)

Advocate Jaiyesh Bhoosreddy was appointed as special invitee to a committee constituted to study pending cases in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) related to the insolvency of developers on March 17, 2025 and removed on March 22, 2025. Sanjay Bhoosreddy said the appointment was made when had gone to his hometown to perform his mother’s last rites.

“The appointment was made without my knowledge when I had gone to my hometown to perform the last rites of my mother who had expired. It was revoked within six days,” he said..

“I came to know about the appointment of my son Jaiyesh as special invitee when I came back on March 17 ( or 18). I saw the letter issued by then secretary Pramod Kumar Upadhyay,” Sanjay Bhoosreddy said.

“I objected to the inclusion of my son’s name. Thereafter, on March 22, 2025, a new letter was issued by Pramod Kumar Upadhyay revoking my son’s name,” the UP RERA chief added.

“However, this appointment was only to assist two law clerks in legal aspects while preparing the PPT presentation,”the UP RERA chief said.

“There is no provision for any payment to special invitees. Neither any payment was made to my son,” he added.

The regulatory authority had appointed two law clerks, Mridul Tewari and Esha Asthana, to study pending cases in the NCLT related to insolvency of developers.

They were tasked with the job of preparing a powerpoint presentation (PPT) on the issue.

The then RERA secretary Pramod Kumar Upadhyay also appointed advocate Jaiyesh Bhoosreddyas a special invitee, to assist the two clerks on legal aspects while preparing the PPT presentation.

All three appointments were made on March 17, 2025, by Upadhyay. Hindustan Times is in possession of both the appointment letters issued by Upadhyay.

Former RERA secretary Pramod Kumar Upadhyay, said: “Formation of a committee is nothing new in RERA. This committee ( in which Jaiyesh was special invitee) was constituted to study legal aspects of pending insolvency in NCLT.”

“The committee was constituted to assist homebuyers who had invested in these projects and how RERA should approach the NCLT in such cases,” he added.

“The committee was constituted on March 17, 2025. It was temporary and Jaiyesh’s name was removed March 22, 2025,” he said.

According to the UP RERA authorities, there are around 196 developers who have not been able to complete the project and handover the possession to homebuyers. Their cases are pending in the NCLT. More than 15000 flats are stuck.

These pending projects are spread across the state, including Noida, Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, and Ghaziabad among other cities.