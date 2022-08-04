SORAON MURDER INCIDENT: Vagabond criminal gangs under scanner, six suspects detained
The Prayagraj police have detained half a dozen suspects in connection with the brutal killing of an elderly man and serious injuries inflicted on his wife at Judapur Dandu village in Soraon area of the trans-Ganga region of the district late on August 1. They are being questioned about their whereabouts on the night of the incident, police said.
Police informed that suspicions have been raised about the vagabond criminal gangs as well since the investigation has been launched against unidentified miscreants.
“The detained persons belong to other districts and are engaged in small-time work in the region. A murder investigation is underway, and soon the case will be cracked,” officials said.
It is worth mentioning that unidentified miscreants barged inside the house of 65-year-old Prem Prakash Mishra on Monday night and assaulted him and his wife with sharp and blunt weapons. The neighbours saw Prem Prakash lying dead and his wife Neerja Mishra in an unconscious state the next morning and called the police. Neerja was admitted to the hospital where her condition is still serious.
The circumstances indicated that the miscreants sneaked inside the house with the motive of looting and attacked the elderly couple when they woke up on hearing the commotion. Prem Prakash’s three sons who live in other cities also reached home. They denied having any enmity with any individual and filed an FIR against unknown miscreants.
Meanwhile, after early investigations police rounded up some youths who were living on rent in a nearby locality. The youths belong to western Uttar Pradesh and sell clothes on bicycles. Police teams are scanning their mobile call records and investigating their location on the night of the incident.
The police teams are also trying to trace some vagabond community members who were living in tents outside the village but moved to another place some days before the incident.
Meanwhile, some villagers informed police that some persons were trying to break the locks of an under-construction building in the neighbourhood of Prem Prakash Mishra on Monday night. However, the miscreants left when Neerja raised an alarm. Police are now waiting for the recovery of Neerja to take her statement.
The officials are investigating other angles too. IG Range Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said the miscreants did not loot the jewellery which the injured woman was wearing. Other motives behind the incident are also under the scanner, he added.
It is worth mentioning that during the past few years there have been a series of incidents in which family members have been killed in a brutal manner in Soraon, Tharwai, Holagarh, Nawabganj and Phaphamau. Police have arrested dozens of members of vagabond criminal gangs over the last some years. The modus operandi has been found to be the same in the recent incident at Judapur Dandu village.
PMPML takes back decision on diversion of buses
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has scrapped its earlier decision to divert long route buses on Bajirao and Shivaji roads via Deccan and Ferguson college roads. Earlier on July 27, PMPML announced that all buses except the Punyadasham small buses plying on Shivaji road and Bajirao road will be diverted to Jangali Maharaj road and Fergusson college road from July 28.
Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan trustee arrested in gambling raid
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested 26 people, including present and former trustees of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan, and political leaders during a raid on gambling den on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as trustee Vishal Keshav More, former trustee Santosh Gulab More, Dehu municipal counsellor Mayur Tilekar and others. Police have seized Rs 5 lakh cash, 18 four-wheelers and 27 mobile handsets.
Two held for rape, murder of minor girl in Pune district
The Pune rural police have arrested two persons for abduction, sexually assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl from Kotharne village of Maval tehsil in Pune district. According to police, the incident took place on August 2 when the girl was abducted by the accused from her village. Her father registered a case at Kamshet police station on the same day.
Hathras case: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in connection with the Hathras conspiracy case stating that use of tainted money by the applicant (accused) and his colleagues cannot be ruled out. Opposing the bail application, Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general representing the state government in the court, said Kappan was a resident of Kerala and had nothing to do with Hathras.
Bike taxi riders shell out hefty fines in Pune
Sole bread earner in the family, Sovaji Kamble, who owns a bike taxi, is a worried man, his two-wheeler was seized by the Pune Regional Transport Office for illegally-running business. Since August 1, Pune RTO has started a drive against illegally running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike taxis. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
