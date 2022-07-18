SP, allies hit out at govt over GST on essentials
LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party (SP) and its allies attacked the central government over the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates that came into effect on Monday, driving up prices of several essentials, including packed milk, curd and paneer, and a few other items.
“From today, flour, curd and paneer to blades, sharpeners, LED (lights), medical treatment and travel have hit common citizens badly, and saddened by it, the new meaning of GST has surfaced – gayi saari tankhvah (GST - entire salary gone),” said SP president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi.
SP’s alliance partner and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary tweeted in Hindi: “From today, curd, lassi, buttermilk, paneer, jaggery, rice, wheat and flour will go costly as the government wants to extract GST from you...Sabka Saath, Apnon ka Vikas, blind faith!.”
Another SP ally, Apna Dal (Kameravadi) party’s leader and SP MLA Pallavi Patel, in a tweet in Hindi, stated: “Could not provide jobs but decided to impose the tax. Don’t eat, don’t earn, but in the national interest continue to give taxes and then cheer when the government waives loans of industrialists. This is the vision that the ‘Honourable’ calls development model.”
39-year-old rescued from drowning in Bhatsa river
Five residents of Shahapur Taluka including a 12-year-old boy saved a 39-year-old woman from drowning in Bhatsa river. The group swam for over 500m in the river against heavy flow of the current and saved Reshma Jadhav on Sunday evening. Jadhav and three other family members stopped near Garse overbridge at the banks of Bhatsa river to enjoy the view. Veer Gaikar, a 12-year-old boy, was one of the rescuers.
Maha tussle: Thackeray sacks 2 leaders; 12 Shiv Sena MPs may form separate group
The Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction on Monday expelled former Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam and former MP Aanand Rao Adsul. There are speculation that both Ramdas and Adsul would join Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's camp. Ramdas's son Yogesh Kadam has already joined the Shinde camp. He was appointed as Shiv Sena leader in 2005. Last month, Shiv Sena MLA Shinde rebelled against the party along with 39 legislators.
Spice of Life | Oh, for the glorious days of simple yet robust living
Sometimes on a cloudless bright morning with the musical notes of chirping birds falling on my ears and the heavenly fragrance of jasmine floating in the balmy air, I step onto the lush, damp grass and give in to a 'not too familiar' surge of optimism, hoping that we will surely if slowly go back in time, to the old, glorious days of simple yet robust living.
Presidential poll: 396 of 403 MLAs in UP cast votes amid war of words
LUCKNOW A war of words continued in the corridors of power over opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha's alleged statement calling (when he was in BJP) Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an ISI agent, as the voting to elect the 15th President of India progressed in the U.P. legislative assembly here on Monday. The Samajwadi Party's Nahid Hasan and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Abbas Ansari were conspicuous by their absence.
Rajasthan: BJP demands withdrawal of quota in Mahatma Gandhi English schools
The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan on Monday questioned the state government's order to reserve seats in Mahatma Gandhi English medium government schools for donors in lieu of work worth Rs 50 lakh and demanded its immediate withdrawal saying that it is a violation of the Right to Education Act.
