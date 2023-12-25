SP Ballia dist president killed in road mishap, friend critical

Samajwadi Party’s Ballia district president Rajmangal Yadav, 45, was killed in a hit-and-run road accident in Lucknow on Sunday. The accused driver, Mohammd Awez, 38, has been arrested and the vehicle was seized, said Hazratganj station house officer Vikram Singh, adding an FIR was registered into the incident on the complaint of Yadav’s son. Awez had absconded after the accident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Reportedly, the incident occurred around 8:30 am when Yadav, who was on a two-wheeler, was hit by a speeding hearse car from behind. His colleague-friend, Rajendra Pandey, who was riding pillion, was critically injured.

Yadav had gone to Lohia Park with Mishra on Sunday morning for a walk. Both were returning from the park when the accident took place near Baikund Dham near Ballu Adda under the Hazratganj police station limits. Both riders were rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre where Yadav was declared brought-dead and Pandey was put on a ventilator, police added.

The SP leader, who hailed from Bisukia of Fafna assembly of Ballia, lived in Lucknow’s Aliganj area.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav reached the mortuary where Rajmangal Yadav’s body was brought and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. “The untimely demise of Samajwadi Party Ballia district president Shri Rajmangal Yadav ji is very saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” he wrote in Hindi on X.

Rajmangal Yadav had served as the general secretary of a students’ union at Shri Murali Manohar Town Post Graduate College, district panchayat member and district panchayat president before his elevation as the SP’s Ballia district president in January 2020.

He is survived by his wife Ratan Yadav and three children.