SP preparing ground for 2027 through PDA panchayats

LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party has started preparations for the 2027 UP assembly polls through its PDA panchayats across the state. The party will be organising at least five such gatherings in all districts of the state and the responsibility has been entrusted on the party’s state president Shyam Lal Pal. The party will be organising at least five such gatherings in all districts of the state. (File Photo)

A few senior leaders believe that the PDA plank brought success for the party in the Lok Sabha elections, and this should not be changed till the 2027 elections. PDA was coined by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, which denotes Pichhda, Dalit and Alpasanhkyak (Backwards, Dalit and Minorities).

“The responsibility for PDA panchayats has been given to our state president. This is our old political line in which we strengthen underprivileged people and make them aware about their rights, said SP leader Udaiveer Singh.

Replying to a query if the PDA plank will work for the party in 2027 polls, Singh said: “If caste-based census is done, it will be clear which section of the society has how much share, what should be their representation, etc. Through democracy and Constitution, we will keep fighting for social justice of the marginalised section of the society.”

“The PDA card is like a gamble for the SP...they took advantage of it in the Lok Sabha elections but things didn’t go well for them in the assembly bypolls. They are going to retain their PDA plan in the absence of anything better,” opined journalist Ratan Mani Lal.

“For now, the PDA plank is full of possibilities for the party. There are no major elections before 2027, and I don’t see any logic in change strategy before the UP polls,” he added.