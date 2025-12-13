Spate of VRS pleas by senior IAS officers raises concern in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s senior IAS officers continue to seek voluntary retirement (VRS) one after another, even as the state government appears to be watching this trend of sorts in silence. A senior IAS officer said many of those who managed to secure central deputation in recent months did so primarily due to their postings in Varanasi or Ayodhya. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Around a dozen IAS officers of the UP cadre have left the service -- including those who opted for VRS -- in the past few years, and more are expected to quit in the coming months.

Although most of the officers have cited personal (including health) reasons for stepping down, the availability of better opportunities outside government service is widely believed to be a major factor prompting their exit.

With the number of IAS officers quitting steadily rising, concerns are growing within the corridors of power. Among the latest to seek VRS is 2004-batch officer Anamika Singh. Her decision has triggered a fresh debate over the reasons behind the exodus from what was once considered one of the country’s most sought-after government services.

“Yes, Anamika Singh has sought VRS and her request is being processed,” a senior officer confirmed. When asked whether her request for central deputation was denied recently, the officer clarified that she had not applied for central posting in the recent past.

However, reports suggest rising resentment among a section of UP-cadre IAS officers over their low representation at the centre. While the state government has reportedly not cleared several requests for central deputation, officers also claim they are finding it increasingly difficult to get empanelled at the centre.

Senior IAS officer Amod Kumar (1995 batch) is another officer who recently resigned. Others who have taken VRS in recent years include Vikas Gothalwal (2003), Vidya Bhushan (2008), G Sreenivasulu (2005), Rajiv Agarwal (1993), Mohammad Mustafa (1995), Rigzin Samphael (2003), Renuka Kumar (1987) and Juthika Patankar (1988). Rakesh Varma and RP Singh are also among those who left. Another UP cadre officer, Abhishek Singh (2011), resigned recently. Notably, G Sreenivasulu later withdrew his VRS request and returned to service.

A senior IAS officer said many of those who managed to secure central deputation in recent months did so primarily due to their postings in Varanasi or Ayodhya. Their work at these key locations reportedly brought them into closer coordination with the centre, increasing their chances of being picked.

“We apply for central deputation regularly. The state government has not given its nod, apparently due to shortages at some levels in the state IAS cadre. It’s frustrating to see our career graph going like this,” another officer said.

Uttar Pradesh IAS Association, which earlier used to take up the issues concerning the cadre with the state government, has not come out with any view on any public platform. The association has not been able to hold its ‘service week’ for the past few years.

“UP IAS Association’s annual general meeting during the ‘service week’ provided an opportunity to the officers to raise their concerns. All this appears a thing of the past,” said another officer.

No senior officials of the state government, including chief secretary SP Goyal and principal secretary (appointment) M Devraj, were available for comments.