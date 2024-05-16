SP-Congress bringing triple dose of appeasement, CAA here to stay: Modi in east Uttar Pradesh

Launching his east U.P. rally blitz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition of spreading lies about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that the law is here to stay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders at a Lok Sabha poll rally in Lalganj (reserved) parliamentary constituency in Azamgarh on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

He also blamed the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for bringing a triple dose of appeasement and said that in contrast, the BJP government worked for Santushtikaran (satisfaction) of all as per his mantra of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas.

“Do whatever you want to, but you will never be able to remove CAA,” Modi said, addressing a public meeting in Lalganj (reserved) parliamentary constituency in Azamgarh district, a day after the first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was issued.

“These people say that when Modi goes, CAA will also go. Is there anyone in the country who can end the CAA?” Modi said, alleging that the Congress and SP made Hindus and Muslims fight.

“But we have unmasked them. This is the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee,” he asserted.

“The work of giving citizenship under the CAA to refugees has already started. All these people are Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. They have been living in the country for a long time as refugees and were victims of the partition of the country done based on religion, he said.

Accusing the Congress of neglecting these refugees, the prime minister said, “The Congress and the SP tried to spread lies in the name of CAA. They tried to push Uttar Pradesh and the entire country towards riots,” he alleged.

The prime minister added that although the people of the “INDI alliance” claim they will remove CAA, “no one can do it”.

Modi further said the Congress and Samajwadi Party are two parties but have one shop where they sell appeasement, lies, “parivarvad” and corruption, he said.

“They have come with a triple dose of appeasement. They want to snatch the reservation granted to the SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to their vote bank. The INDI alliance wants to take half your property and give it to its vote bank. Also, they want to divide the country’s budget. We have to be cautious of those who divide and rule. They did Hindu-Muslim for 70 years. We must unite,” Modi said

Alleging that the SP has been running a mission to abuse the Ram temple, he said, “Our faith is being hurt for the sake of vote bank.”

“We got the Ram temple after a wait of 500 years. The entire country is happy, every Indian living across the world is happy but these ‘parivarvadis’ are hurling abuses. The shehzade of SP and his uncle call the Ram temple useless,” he said.

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections in Kashmir, Modi said, “In the recent polling held in Kashmir, people voted and felt proud of participating in the festival of democracy. The excitement shown by people of Srinagar in polls is proof no one can bring back Article 370 and do vote bank politics.”

“Earlier during the polls in Kashmir, there used to be protests, people used to fear for their lives and get threats from terrorists. But this time, previous polling records were broken in Srinagar,” he said.

“The fourth phase of voting in Srinagar marked a celebration of India’s democracy and Constitution after 40 years. The enthusiasm witnessed in Srinagar signals an end to vote-bank politics centered around Article 370,” he added.

He also said earlier people used to think of Azamgarh every time a blast took place anywhere in the country. The prime minister said Azamgarh’s identity changed a decade ago. “Azamgarh’s identity changed a decade ago,” he said.

The previous SP government did nothing for Azamgarh, he said.

“Terrorists accused of explosions were pardoned. Sleeper cells were given the cover of politics. Due to this attitude, terrorism rose across the country. These people still have the same attitude,” Modi said.

The prime minister also praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for improving the law-and-order situation in the state.

“You saw ‘goonda raj’ under SP rule. UP has come out of these dangers now. Yogi Adityanath has run my cleanliness campaign successfully in U.P. by acting against mafia, rioters and extortionists,” he said.

He appealed to the people to elect his party candidates Neelam Sonkar from Lalganj and Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” from Azamgarh.

Challenging the Congress and the SP, Modi said, “No matter where they gather strength, whether domestically, or internationally, I am also in the field, just as they are.”

He highlighted the BJP’s reverence for the Yaduvansh and referenced Mohan Yadav’s appointment as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Emphasizing the significance of India’s identity and global stature, Modi said, “The world is witnessing widespread support for the BJP, NDA, and their allies, evident in the unified voice echoing across the nation with the resounding chant of “Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’.”

He also informed the public of initiatives such as a health insurance scheme for individuals over 70 and the PM Surya Ghar programme offering free electricity, encouraging people to enrol online.

Noting the benefits, he said that it would reduce electricity bills to zero, while helping people to generate income by selling surplus electricity.

Modi emphasized rapid development in Uttar Pradesh under BJP’s governance, citing achievements like the Manduri airport and Maharaja Suheldev University, alongside ongoing efforts for farmers’ welfare.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Dara Singh Chauhan, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Lalganj MP Sangeeta Azad, BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla, Legislative Council member Vijay Bahadur Pathak, BJP candidate from Lalganj Neelam Sonkar and Azamgarh candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” were present at the Lalganj rally.

He also addressed public meetings in Jaunpur and Bhadohi, where he continued to attack the SP and the Congress.

In Jaunpur, Modi said that this Lok Sabha election is an opportunity for the country to choose a leader who can run a strong government which “makes the world aware of India’s strength”.

Modi was addressing a rally organised in support of BJP candidates Kripashankar Singh from the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency and B P Saroj from the Machhlishahr (reserved) seat.

Modi appealed to make Kripashankar Singh win and asked the crowd if he should go back with confidence of the BJP’s victory in Jaunpur and Machhlishahr at which the crowd responded in affirmation.

Attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said, “SP’s shehzade also makes fun of Kashi. They are crossing every limit to please their vote bank. I am surprised that it is the 21st century and they are roaming around with the flag of triple talaq.”

The prime minister also said, “You must have heard that these Congressmen brought an X-ray machine. One needs to be careful with it. I have been exposing their agenda for a week. It seems that their X-ray machine has broken down.”

On development, he said, “You have seen in Kashi how a strong government works. We are seeing it happen in Ayodhya.”

“Earlier when people used to talk about development, sometimes the discussion was about Delhi and sometimes about Mumbai. Now, the country and the world also talk about Kashi-Ayodhya,” Modi added.

“It is my pledge to make a developed India. The growth engine of the developed India will be Purvanchal (eastern India). Modi and Yogi are going to change the picture and fate of Purvanchal in the next five years,” he said.

In Bhadohi, Modi said the Samajwadi Party and the Congress wanted to try out the “Trinamool politics”, terming it a politics of appeasement and harassment of Dalits and women.

The opposition has fielded a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Lalitesh Pati Tripathi in Bhadohi.

“It is difficult for the SP and Congress to even save their deposit, so they are doing a political experiment in Bhadohi,” Modi said.

“TMC politics means murder of Hindus, harassment of Dalits and advasis, atrocities on women. So many BJP leaders were killed there and TMC MLAs say that they will kill Hindus by drowning them in the Ganga,” Modi said.

“You know the kind of politics TMC does in West Bengal,” the prime minister said.

The party’s politics included “poisonous arrow of appeasement”, calling Ram temple “impure”, banning Ramnavami celebrations, sheltering Bangladeshi intruders and “vote jihad”, he said picking on a term used by an SP candidate.

He further said, “The Samajawadi shehzade brought a “buaa” from West Bengal. Samajwadi shahzade should ask his buaa as to why she calls UP people outsiders.”

In a bid to win support of artisans, Modi also mentioned that Bhadohi carpet has been used in the new Parliament building.

In Pratapgarh, Modi said the INDIA bloc wants to make five prime ministers in five years and claimed that it will disintegrate after June 4, the day votes are counted for all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election rally in support of the BJP candidate and sitting MP Sangam Lal Gupta, the PM said the INDIA bloc wants to replace the stable NDA government and make five prime ministers in five years.

“Many things will happen after June 4. The INDI alliance will disintegrate and they will look for a scapegoat after the defeat.” In an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, he said, “The shehzade (princes) of Lucknow and Delhi will leave for abroad on summer vacations,” said Modi.

Voting will be held in Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Pratapgarh constituencies in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.