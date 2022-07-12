Special CBI court terms Sachan’s death as murder
LUCKNOW The court of special judge, CBI, here on Monday termed prima facie death of former deputy CMO Dr YS Sachan as murder. On June 26, 2011, Sachan had died under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow jail where he was lodged in a case related the National Rural Health Mission scam.
Samriddhi Mishra, special judicial magistrate, CBI court, passed the order on the plea of Malti Sachan, wife of late Dr YS Sachan.
The then DGP Karamveer Singh, additional DGP VK Gupta and IG, Lucknow zone, Subesh Kumar Singh, were summoned by the court on August 8.
The court also summoned the then jailor of Lucknow prison BS Mukund, deputy jailor Sunil Kumar Singh, chief prisoner warden (bandi rakshak) Babu Ram Dubey and Bandi Rakshak Pahindra Singh as accused in the case on August 8 to present their view.
A judicial probe on July 11, 2011, had termed Sachan’s death as murder.
On July 14, 2011, the Lucknow bench of high court handed over the case to the CBI.
The CBI on September 27, 2012, had filed the closure report in the case terming Dr Sachan’s death as suicide.
But Malti Sachan challenged the CBI’s closure report. The special CBI court accepted Malti Sachan’s application and directed the CBI to further probe the case.
However, the CBI again submitted the closure report in the case on August 9, 2017. But the special CBI court rejected the closure report on November 19, 2019.
During trial of the case, Malti Sachan presented several documents in court, including post-mortem report of her husband and opinion of medical experts.
Punjab government floats tenders for delivery of wheat flour to 1.83 crore beneficiaries
The Punjab government on Monday invited tenders for delivery of wheat flour to about 1.83 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act. A state government spokesperson said that the tenders have been floated by the newly formed Punjab State Cooperative Marketing Society Limited for the inclusion of delivery services and listing of flour mills for grinding of wheat.
Habitual thief caught with 13 more stolen bicycles in Chandigarh
Out on bail after being arrested for bicycle thefts in April, a habitual thief has been caught with 13 more stolen bicycles. Vikas, lives near Guga Madi Mandir in Sector 28. His arrest came following a complaint by Sector-29 resident Gurdeep Singh, whose Hercules bicycle was stolen from the market of Sector 29-C. On his arrest, Vikas confessed to stealing 12 more bicycles of different makes, which were also recovered.
Congress did not do anything for Mandi: Jai Ram
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the party for not doing anything for his home district, Mandi, on Monday. He also honoured a girl under the 'Beti Hai Anmol' programme. He said that of the 78 gram panchayat pradhans in Seraj, 76 were affiliated to the BJP.
Panchkula DC asks officials to identify accident-prone areas
Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik presided over the meeting of district road safety and safe school vahan policy committee and asked officials of various government departments including National Highways Authority of India to provide road safety training to their respective officials and undertake a road safety audit. He said the vehicles impounded by RTA should be parked at the police station concerned and at the old workshop of Haryana roadways.
Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week
The Punjab Police have arrested 676 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 559 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in the NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, IG, headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill added.
