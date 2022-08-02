Special drive to decongest Lucknow roads, highways
Additional director general (ADG) traffic and road safety, Anupam Kulshreshtha has come up with a plan to ensure implementation of additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi’s guidelines on streamlining traffic in the state capital.
“It would be ensured that the state government’s guidelines are strictly implemented,” the ADG said.
Kulshrestha also said that the traffic department is to launch a special drive aimed at easing vehicular movement. As a part of the drive, the department would carry out extensive patrolling on highways including the Lucknow-Kanpur highway.
“It will also be ensured that highways and city roadside crossings are properly illuminated,” the ADG added.
She also said that two big cranes would be arranged to remove vehicles after accidents or such vehicles that block traffic movement.
The drive is in pursuance of the state government’s guidelines that were issued, during a meeting chaired by ACS (home), at the Lok Bhawan on Monday. The ACS had ordered enhanced police patrolling and security arrangements on the highways.
He also asked for a plan to streamline traffic on the highways and to ensure no heavy vehicles remained parked near dhabas (roadside eateries) and warehouses on Kanpur road.
-
Nine-year-old boy drowns in pit beside Dwarka expressway
A nine-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a water-filled pit created by construction work on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 109, police said on Tuesday. Rishabh slipper and clothes were discovered near the pit by his parents. According to primary investigation, Rishabh reached the spot with a few friends to bathe in the pit at around 6pm on Monday. Rishabh's mother returned home at around 7pm and was surprised to not find him home.
-
Amazon leases 2.3 Lakh Sq Ft in Powai at a rental of ₹3.57 crore per month
Mumbai: One of the largest rental deals in the city this year was sealed when Amazon Data Services India leased a 2.39 lakh sq ft land parcel in Powai for Rs 3.57 crore per month. The lease for the land, which is owned by Larsen and Toubro, is for 21 years and six months, with a lock-in period of 15 years. The deposit paid for the land lease is Rs 99 crore.
-
Pune civic chief to meet mandals ahead of Ganeshotsav
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has arranged a meeting with office-bearers of Ganesh mandals at PMC headquarters on August 8. The civic administration plans Ganeshotsav with mandal representatives ahead of the festival every year. As the 10-day festival is being celebrated without Covid restrictions after two years, PMC will coordinate with mandals to organise the festival.
-
Pune next to Gadchiroli with 333 schools not having drinking water
Pune district has as many as 333 schools without a running water connection on their premises, as per data released by the state water supply and sanitation department on Tuesday to highlight the status of the Jal Jeevan mission. 641 schools in Pune district also do not have the facility of running water in toilets causing inconvenience and hygiene issues for the students.
-
Ghaziabad cops to issue challans to two-wheelers for entering Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Ghaziabad traffic police is likely to start issuing challans to two and three-wheelers for entering expressway lanes of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, officials informed. Police have asked for online data from the National Highways Authority of India, data linking may be established within a week, authority sources said. The DME has three inside lanes on each side designated as expressway lanes where entry of entry of two and three-wheelers are not allowed.
