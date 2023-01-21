Special therapy for stroke patients at Lucknow’s PGI, KGMU soon

Patients of stroke could soon get the benefit of special therapy that is being provided to patients in several other countries.

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to introduce the special therapy from PGI and King George’s Medical University.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also state’s health minister held a meeting with officials of Hinduja Group. Mindmaze, an associate company of Hinduja Group, is facilitating special therapy to patients of stroke in several countries, said a press statement from the state government on Friday.

The therapy helps stroke patients and those with traumatic brain injuries for speedy recovery. It uses virtual reality (VR) games to keep patients engaged with therapies for recovery.

“VR may be an effective tool in treatment of mental illness. VR helps to rewire your brain and grow healthier pathways that promote resilience, relaxation, recovery, and results,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

“The blueprint has been prepared in the meeting attended by director PGI and vice-chancellor KGMU. In the next meeting, experts from the two institutes and other officials of the health department will discuss implementation of the therapy/service for patients,” the press statement quoted Pathak as saying on Friday.

Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to reorganise itself by forming new neural pathways throughout life. While the brain usually does this itself in response to injury or disease, when humans focus enough, they can slowly rewire these pathways themselves.

Senior advisor of Hinduja Group Sunil Kumar Chaddha said that the company has been providing the service in several countries and with association of Uttar Pradesh government the intention is to provide the service to people in Uttar Pradesh.

In the meeting, a discussion was also held on establishing an electronic vehicle plant for ambulances and garbage trucks. The company representatives said they would need support from the government and land for the project. Discussions were held on some other projects too.

Pathak said, “People from across the world are coming to Uttar Pradesh for investing and doing business. With new ventures, job opportunities will also go up in the state.”

During the meeting, representatives of Ashok Leyland, IndusInd Bank were also present.