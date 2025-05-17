Speed up cleaning ofYamuna across Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officers to expedite the cleaning of the Yamuna across Uttar Pradesh and revival of the Varuna and Assi rivers in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that cleaning polluted rivers is a state priority and strict measures must be taken to prevent any discharge of industrial waste into water bodies. (FILE PHOTO)

The latest directive comes two days after the chief minister had instructed officials on Wednesday to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for “Aviral-Nirmal Gomti” (uninterrupted and clean Gomti).

Reviewing projects of the irrigation and water resources department, Yogi Adityanath directed the irrigation, revenue, Namami Gange and urban development departments to coordinate for restoration of endangered rivers.

He made it clear that cleaning polluted rivers is a state priority and strict measures must be taken to prevent any discharge of industrial waste into water bodies.

Instructing officers to develop a riverfront along the Varuna, he said its water should be utilised for irrigation by constructing reservoirs and check dams.

“The revival work for the Assi should commence soon,” he added.

All existing reservoirs across the state must be repaired and desilted promptly, besides plans should be drawn up to construct new ones, he added.

The work to channel the Ganga’s stream to Vidur Kuti, modelled after the Shukartaal Tirtha in Muzaffarnagar should be expedited, he said.

Complete flood prevention

programmes by June 15: CM

The chief minister directed the irrigation department officers to complete all flood prevention programmes by June 15 to ensure adequate preparedness ahead of potential natural disasters.

“Uttar Pradesh is a frontrunner among Indian states in floodplain zoning. The action plan for flood protection must be completed on schedule,” he said.

During the eight years of the BJP government, 1,665 flood projects have been completed across the state, safeguarding 40.72 lakh hectares of land and benefiting a population of 3.19 crore.

“Each project must be executed with quality and within the stipulated time to minimize the impact of floods during the monsoon season,” he said.

Between 2018 and 2025, dredging work on 60 rivers has been completed, protecting 4.07 lakh hectares of agricultural land and providing relief to over 23 lakh people.

The chief minister said in the past eight years, 1,129 irrigation projects have been completed, creating irrigation facilities for over 5,019,640 hectares and directly benefiting 21,688,493 farmers. He stated that the Saryu Canal, Bansagar, and Arjun Sahayak projects have now been completed, and work must continue in mission mode to deliver water to farmers’ fields efficiently.