Sports infrastructure being strengthened at all levels in Uttar Pradesh, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government will establish sports colleges at every divisional headquarters in the state. He also said the development of an international stadium in Gorakhpur was underway. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Gorakhpur on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The chief minister was addressing a prize distribution ceremony of the MLA Sports Meet-2025 for Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College here. Adityanath said the government is working systematically to strengthen sports infrastructure.

“Playgrounds are being developed in every gram panchayat, mini stadiums at block level and large stadiums at the district level are coming up. Now, preparations are under way to set up sports colleges at every divisional headquarters,” he said.

Professional training facilities would be strengthened to create a strong pipeline of future champions, he said.

“The state government is continuously strengthening sports infrastructure so that every young talent, whether from villages or cities, gets equal opportunities to excel,” he said.

He highlighted Gorakhpur’s growing sports facilities. The chief minister said an international stadium is coming up near Belipar, while the regional stadium is being renovated at a cost of ₹63 crore. Modern facilities are also being developed at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College. Sessions have already begun at the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, which is being developed as a world-class institution, he added.

The chief minister said he would soon hold a meeting with educational institutions in Gorakhpur, urging them to adopt specific sports disciplines with support from the government, including trained coaches, to provide better platforms for young talent.

Stressing on the importance of sports, he said, “If the youth plays, the nation blossoms. A healthy body is the foundation of success, and sports and yoga play a vital role in physical and mental fitness.”

He said the next edition of the MLA sports meet will also include competitions for working professionals and retired citizens at the ward, sub-urban and city levels.

Separate competitions for children and students will be held across three levels -- basic, secondary and higher education -- in both boys’ and girls’ categories.

Minister for fisheries Sanjay Nishad said that under the leadership of Yogi, athletes are receiving equal opportunities.

He added, “The government has replaced the culture of crime with a true sporting spirit in Uttar Pradesh.”

Uttar Pradesh sports and youth welfare minister Girish Chandra Yadav expressed confidence that the state will soon emerge as a leading medal-winning state at national and international events.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said the chief minister is realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Khelega India, Badhega India” by providing world-class facilities even to rural youth.

During the closing ceremony, the chief minister watched the finals of wrestling (74 kg) and kabaddi, applauding players for their skills. He later felicitated winners.