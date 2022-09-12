Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi: Mathura court imposes 1000 cost on petitioner

The court of the additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura imposed a cost (fine) of ₹1000 on a petitioner on Monday for seeking adjournment for yet another time in connection with a petition requesting permission to file a suit in a representative capacity on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. The court has now fixed September 19 as the last opportunity for the petitioner to appear before it.

“Because of ill health, I was not able to move to Mathura for hearing today, thus sought an adjournment in the case pending before the court of the additional district judge (court no. 7), Mathura, in the case titled Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman and others versus Intezamia Committee, Shahi Eidgah Mosque,” said Shailendra Singh, a Lucknow-based lawyer and petitioner in the case.

The petition was filed under Sections 91 and 92 of the Civil Procedure Code and was listed on Monday.

“The petitioner was imposed a cost of ₹500 on a previous date for seeking adjournment and on Monday again, the petitioner moved an adjournment despite having permission for appearing through video conference in the case,” said Tanveer Ahmed, the counsel for Intezamia (management) Committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura.

“The petitioner faced penalty for non- appearance yet again on Monday and cost of ₹1000 was imposed by the court while fixing September 19 as the next date being the last opportunity for the petitioner to appear and argue on maintainability of the application moved under Sections 91 and 92 of Civil Procedure Code,” Ahmed said.

This the third time that court has imposed a cost on the Lucknow-based lawyer and petitioner Shailendra Singh. Earlier, he was asked to pay a cost of ₹200 in another case wherein he had sought time to file a counter-affidavit to the application under Order 7 Rule 11 already moved by counsel for the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Masjid located next to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. This cost was imposed on Thursday last in case number 151 of 2021. The court fixed September 20, 2022, as the next date of hearing in that case.

