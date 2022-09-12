Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi: Mathura court imposes ₹1000 cost on petitioner
This the third time that court has imposed a cost on the Lucknow-based lawyer and petitioner Shailendra Singh
The court of the additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura imposed a cost (fine) of ₹1000 on a petitioner on Monday for seeking adjournment for yet another time in connection with a petition requesting permission to file a suit in a representative capacity on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. The court has now fixed September 19 as the last opportunity for the petitioner to appear before it.
“Because of ill health, I was not able to move to Mathura for hearing today, thus sought an adjournment in the case pending before the court of the additional district judge (court no. 7), Mathura, in the case titled Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman and others versus Intezamia Committee, Shahi Eidgah Mosque,” said Shailendra Singh, a Lucknow-based lawyer and petitioner in the case.
The petition was filed under Sections 91 and 92 of the Civil Procedure Code and was listed on Monday.
“The petitioner was imposed a cost of ₹500 on a previous date for seeking adjournment and on Monday again, the petitioner moved an adjournment despite having permission for appearing through video conference in the case,” said Tanveer Ahmed, the counsel for Intezamia (management) Committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura.
“The petitioner faced penalty for non- appearance yet again on Monday and cost of ₹1000 was imposed by the court while fixing September 19 as the next date being the last opportunity for the petitioner to appear and argue on maintainability of the application moved under Sections 91 and 92 of Civil Procedure Code,” Ahmed said.
This the third time that court has imposed a cost on the Lucknow-based lawyer and petitioner Shailendra Singh. Earlier, he was asked to pay a cost of ₹200 in another case wherein he had sought time to file a counter-affidavit to the application under Order 7 Rule 11 already moved by counsel for the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Masjid located next to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. This cost was imposed on Thursday last in case number 151 of 2021. The court fixed September 20, 2022, as the next date of hearing in that case.
-
Pregnant woman killed in lightning strike; 2 children injured
DHARAMSHALA A pregnant woman was killed, and Sita Devi's two children were injured after being struck by lightning at Jalgran village near Una town. The incident happened late on Sunday when it was raining heavily in the area. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Sita Devi, wife of Inder Kumar, resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. Una Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Ankit Sharma said that lightning struck the hut in which the family lived.
-
Plaintiffs recite bhajans, seek blessings of Almighty before going to courtroom
VARANASI Apart from the district court that dismissed Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit seeking worship rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound, the temple of lord Hanuman at Bhartendu Park here also remained in focus on Monday as the plaintiffs and counsel from the Hindu side began their day by seeking blessings of the Almighty and reciting bhajans ahead of the case hearing.
-
Jharkhand: 4 held for barging into Ranchi school, molesting girls
Four youths have been arrested for allegedly barging into a government-run high school in Jharkhand capital Ranchi carrying guns and molesting girls, besides assaulting and threatening the school staff who objected to their act, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on September 5 during the Teacher's Day function at Project High School, Sadma, on the outskirts of Ranchi. The four arrested were identified as Muzammil Ansari, Firdaus Ansari, Zameel Ansari and Taufeeq Ansari.
-
Minister slaps legal notice on party MLA for defamation
The political rivalry between two legislators of the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has escalated, with state's food and consumer protection minister Lesi Singh shooting off a legal notice to Bima Bharti, accusing her of maligning her image in public by levelling false allegations. Lesi Singh is an MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Dhamdaha constituency while Bharti is an MLA from Rupauli, both in Purnia district.
-
Bihar’s agri minister puts own dept in dock for fudged data, corruption
Bihar's agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh has put his own department in the dock, saying it was running on fudged data and there was pervasive corruption in paddy procurement and sale of seeds and fertilisers. “Being the minister of agriculture department, you can call me Choron Ka Sardar (leader of thieves),” Singh said at a public gathering at Chand in Kaimur district on Sunday, a video clip of which has begun circulating on social media.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics