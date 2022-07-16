SSU forms a committee to prepare syllabus for online Sanskrit training course
Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi said that the U.P. government sanctioned a grant of ₹1.16 crore for starting an online Sanskrit training centre.
Additional chief secretary for higher education, Monika S Garg, received a letter in this regard recently.
The V-C informed that the university appointed Prof Harishankar Pandey (Professor of Prakrit and Jainagam departments) and five co-coordinators of the Sanskrit Vidya Department for preparing the syllabus for the diploma courses to be conducted online.
“They have been asked to prepare the syllabus of the diploma courses to be conducted through the centre,” the V-C said.
“This project was included in the 100 days action plan of the higher education department, and this would be an important contribution to increase the interest of the general public in Sanskrit language and scriptures,” the V-C added.
Through this online training centre, Sanskrit speaking, training in yoga, Vastu Shastra, astrology, and rituals, will be provided to the general public, said Shashindra Mishra, public relations officer.
Prof Tripathi informed that the online Sanskrit training centre aims to conduct 20 classes every day.
-
Vegetable prices soar amid low supply in Pune due to incessant rainfall
PUNE Due to heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has been affected and the prices have increased in the wholesale and retail markets respectively. The prices are expected to remain high for at least a week, said officials. “I came to Mandai to get vegetables at reasonable rates, but prices are high here as well. In Kothrud tomato was sold at Rs 90 per kg,” said Vrundha Kulkarni, a housewife residing at Pratik Nagar.
-
Road widening project: Ayodhya admn again issues warning to traders to vacate shops
The Ayodhya administration on Saturday once again issued a warning to shopkeepers to vacate their shops for the road widening project in the temple town or else, they will be forcibly evicted. Traders, in turn, accused the administration of backtracking on the assurance given in a joint meeting on Friday that no forcible eviction would be carried out during the ongoing Sawan month.
-
PFI member wanted by Bihar police arrested by U.P. ATS from Lucknow
In a press note senior ATS officials said Nooruddin Jungi alias Nooruddin Advocate was wanted in the case registered at Fulwari Sharif police station in Patna (Bihar) in connection with a plot to cause disturbance during the PM's visit there on July 12. A senior ATS official, who is in the know of things but not authorised to speak, said several literature related to PFI have been recovered from him.
-
KGMU signs MoU with CBMR for better research in interdisciplinary areas
The Centre of BioMedical Research and King George's Medical University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research in various interdisciplinary areas. “The MoU aims at research in areas like biomarkers discovery, drug discovery, biomedical devices, data sciences, clinical biochemistry, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorder,” said a press statement from CBMR on Saturday. The MoU was signed by professor Alok Dhawan, director, CBMR and Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, vice chancellor of KGMU.
-
23 samples sent to NIV Pune for zika testing
The state health department has sent 23 samples for Zika testing at National Institute of Virology Pune after the second case of zika was tested positive on July 13 in Palghar district. The results of the tests are awaited. Zika is a mosquito-borne human flavivirus. Speaking about the situation, state entomologist, Dr Mahendra Jagtap, said that after the second case of Zika infection was detected in Palghar district, the state health department is on alert.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics