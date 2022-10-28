Stabbing of MLA’s gunner: GRP cop suspended for negligence

Two days after an assailant stabbed MLA Suhaib Ansari’s gunner multiple times and stole his carbine gun, Sultanpur Government Railway Police inspector in-charge Sultanpur Shamim Ali Siddiqui was on Thursday suspended for negligence in the case.

Suhaib is the Samajwadi Party MLA from Mohammadabad assembly segment of Ghazipur district and is the nephew of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

The attack on gunner, identified as Rakesh Kumar, took place merely 100 meters away from the Sultanpur railway station when he was travelling from Varanasi to New Delhi in a train. The attack left Kumar critically injured as his treatment at the district hospital in Sultanpur continued on Friday.

Lucknow GRP SP Pooja Yadav confirmed that Siddiqui had been suspended and a further enquiry into his negligence in the case was initiated. She said the gunner’s family and the MLA had been informed of the incident and an investigation was underway after registering an FIR under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (loot) at the GRP police station in Sultanpur.

She said a sketch of the suspect was released and shared with police and GRP stations across the state.