Stage set for 14-Kosi Parikrama starting in Ayodhya from Friday

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for two-day “14-Kosi Parikrama” starting in Ayodhya from Friday. The yatra, which gets underway from 10.45am, will end on Saturday night.

Around 42-km stretch of the parikrama route has been spruced up for the occasion. As promised by the state government, several narrow stretches of the road have been widened and potholes covered with patch work.

Along with permanent streetlights, temporary streetlights have also been put up at roadsides on bamboo sticks on the entire route. All temples long the parikrama route have also been renovated.

The Ayodhya administration has set up water kiosks throughout the route and medical facilities will also be available there. Mobile medical vans have been stationed on the route for any emergency situation.

Devotees in large numbers from across the state have started reaching Ayodhya for the event. The Ayodhya administration is expecting more than five lakh people to take part in the parikrama. Devotees will continue to reach Ayodhya on Friday also. As a precautionary measure, the Ayodhya administration has banned entry of all heavy vehicles into Ayodhya.

After a break of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, outsiders have been permitted to take part in the “14–Kosi Parikrama”. In the pandemic period, only locals were allowed to take part in the parikrama.

“Entire parikrama route has been spruced up. At several stretches of the route, road has been widened and all potholes have been covered. Streetlights have also been placed so make sure the entire stretch is illuminated,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Ayodhya for the event. Entire city has been divided into five zones. A sector magistrate will be incharge of each zone. Cops in large numbers have been deployed on the parikrama route.

There are three parikramas in Ayodhya namely 84 kosi, 14 kosi and five kosi. Saints take part in the 84–kosi parikrama while commoners take part in the other two parikramas.