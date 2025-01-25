Stage set for R-Day celebrations at Mahakumbh

: The 76th Republic Day will also be celebrated in Sangam area here where the Mahakumbh-2025 is under way these days. A large number of sadhus, pilgrims, kalpwasis, security personnel, administration and police officials are staying in the tent city. A sadhu walking in Mahakumbh Nagar carrying a religious flag and the Tricolour together. (HT photo)

Almost all sadhus, including the camps of the akhadas besides administrative and police officers, have made preparations to celebrate this national festival in style in Mahakumbh Nagar, the sprawling 40 sq km tent city district of four months.

The Tricolour will be hoisted in all the camps on Sunday morning. The National Anthem will be played and later sweets will be distributed to the devotees.

DM, Mahakumbh, to hoist Tricolour

District magistrate (Mela Adhikari) of Mahakumbh Nagar Vijay Kiran Anand will hoist the national flag in the Prayagraj Mela Authority office at 9.30 am. OSD (mela) Akanksha Rana, all ADMs and other staff will be present on the occasion. The Tricolour will also be hoisted by all 25 sector magistrates in their respective sector offices.

Sadhana Sargam to regale

On January 26, there will also be cultural presentations in all the four mega pandals, including Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati and Triveni, of the culture department. The main event at Ganga pandal will have noted singer Sadhna Sargam regaling the pilgrims with her melodious presentations.

Cultural events in camps

Various events on the theme of patriotism will also be held in different camps at the Mahakumbh. Devotees from the country and abroad will get to enjoy the rural culture of Uttar Pradesh through Faruahi, Birha and Alha presentations while they will also get to view violin, classical singing, dancing and instrument presentations.

R-Day in camps of sadhus, akhadas too

The national flag will be hoisted at the camp of Juna Akhada. Akhada’s Peethadheeshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri will unfurl the flag and greet people. All his followers and senior sadhus of the monastic order will be present there.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad and Mansa Devi Temple Trust, Sri Mahant Ravindra Puri, will hoist the flag at the camp of Niranjani Akhada.

General secretary of ABAP Mahant Hari Giri will hoist the national flag in the camp of Juna Akhada where Batuks (students of Vedas/Sanskrit) will recite Swasti (ancient Vedic chant). Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishokanand Bharti will hoist the national flag in Mahanirvani Akhada.