Start special drive to give KCC loans to farmers: UP minister to banks

Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Tuesday directed banks to ensure timely disbursal of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans to all eligible and needy farmers through a special drive that will continue until July 31. Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi. (HT file)

Chairing a review meeting with representatives of banks and agricultural insurance companies here, he expressed dissatisfaction over the current functioning of lead banks and other financial institutions regarding KCC implementation. Shahi asked all banks to work on a war footing and provide necessary credit to farmers without delay.

During the meeting, the minister sought detailed data on KCC loans disbursed by each bank. When the responses from bank officials failed to satisfy him, he instructed the authorities concerned to initiate appropriate action.

Emphasising the urgency, Shahi directed that a statewide special campaign be run until July 31 to ensure the extension of KCC benefits. He also stressed the need for extensive publicity through various media platforms so that accurate information reaches every deserving farmer.

The minister criticised insurance companies for not establishing offices at the tehsil level and for their indifferent attitude toward farmers. He ordered them to open offices in every tehsil and provide necessary assistance to the farming community.

Minister of state for agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, principal secretary, agriculture, Ravinder, agriculture secretaries Indra Vikram Singh and TK Shibu, director of agriculture Pankaj Kumar Tripathi, director of statistics Sumita Singh, officials from the agriculture department and representatives from banks and insurance firms were present at the meeting.