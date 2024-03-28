Starting April 1, only online requests for protests, public events in Lucknow

Offline applications to organise demonstrations, protests, marathon events, film shooting, religious programmes, and other public events will be discontinued from April 1, Lucknow police have announced. The provision to request for allowance of the above-stated programmes online was added to the Lucknow police portal, lucknowpolice.up.gov.in, in February. If applicants face any problem in applying online, they may reach out to the helpline numbers--7309979797, 9454405396 and 8887979187--to resolve their problems, the note added. (For representation)

Only online applications for protests, demonstrations and other programmes will be accepted from April 1, a press note from the Lucknow police commissionerate said, adding the traditional offline requests would no longer be valid.

The offline procedure is riddled with hassles such as delays in getting permission and applicants not being able to find out the status of their requests. At present, candidates must fill out an application form with an affidavit and submit the documents to the office of the authority concerned. The application form is then sent to the police station concerned. The police station investigates and recommends permitting the event.

“There is often a delay in this entire process and applicants face problems such as not being able to know the status of their application. So, on the instructions of the police commissioner of Lucknow, an online system has been prepared by the Lucknow Police,” said a press note from the joint commissioner of police (law & order) Upendra Kumar Agrawal.