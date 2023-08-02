Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP government to expedite industrialisation of Bundelkhand region

UP government to expedite industrialisation of Bundelkhand region

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 02, 2023 12:08 AM IST

The government has earmarked ₹8,000 crore in the supplementary budget-2023 that will be utilised by the BIDA and other bodies to purchase land, says minister

LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) to expedite industrialisation of the Bundelkhand region. Funds of 5,000 crore had been earmarked for purchase of land in this region considered as the most backward in the state.

The Bundelkhand region had emerged as one of the favourite destinations for investors by bagging investment proposals of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.75 lakh crore at the Global Investors’ Summit organised in February this year. (Pic for representation)
The Bundelkhand region had emerged as one of the favourite destinations for investors by bagging investment proposals of over 3.75 lakh crore at the Global Investors' Summit organised in February this year. (Pic for representation)

“The government had earmarked 8,000 crore in the supplementary budget-2023 that will be utilised by the BIDA and other such bodies to purchase land,” said Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, UP industrial development minister.

“Of this amount, the BIDA will get 5,000 crore while other bodies will get 3,000 crore,” he added.

“The Defence Corridor, Bundelkhand Expressway and the BIDA will spur development in the region,” said the minister.

The Bundelkhand region had emerged as one of the favourite destinations for investors by bagging investment proposals of over 3.75 lakh crore at the Global Investors’ Summit organised in February this year.

The Bundelkhand region includes Jhansi, Banda, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Mahoba and Chitrakoot districts. Four districts of the region were among the top 20 districts in terms of investment.

Jhansi stood at 6th position, Chitrakoot 11th, Jalaun 14th and Lalitpur 20th. Jhansi bagged 216 proposals worth 1,35,865, crore. According to the state government, investment in Bundelkhand region was expected to generate employment for 3,33,992 youths.

